AP staff preview and predictions for Super Bowl LVI

It’s the AFC Champion Bengals against the NFC champion Rams.

By SB Nation Staff
Super Bowl LVI Preperations Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) will play the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are favored by four points.

Here are our picks for Super Bowl LVI. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 188-93-3

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Week 12 picks 8-7-0
Week 13 picks 9-5-0
Week 14 picks 10-4-0
Week 15 picks 12-4-0
Week 16 picks 13-3-0
Week 17 picks 11-5-0
Week 18 picks 11-5-0
Week 19 picks 6-0-0
Week 20 picks 3-1-0
Week 21 picks 1-1-0
Total 188-93-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kristian Gumminger 130 58 1 0.6905
2 2 Mark Gunnels 169 82 1 0.6726
3 3 Bryan Stewart 185 98 1 0.6532
4 4 Talon Graff 182 101 1 0.6426
5 6 Ron Kopp Jr. 174 98 1 0.6392
6 4 Jared Sapp 181 102 1 0.6391
6 7 Pete Sweeney 181 102 1 0.6391
8 8 Matt Stagner 172 97 1 0.6389
9 9 Stephen Serda 177 105 1 0.6272
10 10 Ethan Willinger 177 106 1 0.6250
11 11 Kramer Sansone 171 105 1 0.6191
12 12 Rocky Magaña 174 109 1 0.6144
13 13 John Dixon 169 114 1 0.5968

Among hundreds of NFL experts who posted their picks on Tallysight.com in 2021, Arrowhead Pride’s staff took no prisoners. At least one of our contributors ranked in the top 10 for every category. Through the conference championship games, Ron Kopp and Kristian Gumminger ranked eighth and 10th for their head-to-head picks through the season. Against the spread, Mark Gunnels ranked third— while in over/under, Jared Sapp and Kristian ranked second and 10th. Overall, Kristian, Pete Sweeney and Mark ranked first, fifth and 10th.

Congratulations to all of the staffers who made us proud this season!

