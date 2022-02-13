AP staff preview and predictions for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) will play the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are favored by four points.

Here are our picks for Super Bowl LVI. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 188-93-3

Among hundreds of NFL experts who posted their picks on Tallysight.com in 2021, Arrowhead Pride’s staff took no prisoners. At least one of our contributors ranked in the top 10 for every category. Through the conference championship games, Ron Kopp and Kristian Gumminger ranked eighth and 10th for their head-to-head picks through the season. Against the spread, Mark Gunnels ranked third— while in over/under, Jared Sapp and Kristian ranked second and 10th. Overall, Kristian, Pete Sweeney and Mark ranked first, fifth and 10th.

Congratulations to all of the staffers who made us proud this season!