Arrowheadlines: Matt Nagy could be on his way back to the Chiefs

What’s next for Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy as contract has expired | Pro Football Network

Bieniemy could be re-signed to a new contract. But sources noted that he has drawn interest from the New Orleans Saints since they interviewed him and ultimately hired defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as the replacement for Sean Payton. Bieniemy, 52, is regarded as an intriguing commodity as an offensive coordinator or assistant head coaching candidate. The Chiefs have led the NFL with 30.3 points, 404.2 yards, and 3.4 offensive touchdowns per game since he was named offensive coordinator in 2018. Bieniemy was hired by Kansas City in 2013 and was the running backs coach for five seasons. Because Mike Kafka was hired as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, coach Andy Reid may need replacements for him and Bieniemy. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is high on Reid’s list of potential replacements, per sources. In addition, Reid is intrigued by Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Next season we know that we can do it | Pro Football Talk

Edwards-Helaire said today on PFT Live that as soon as the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game ended, his teammates were talking about why they believe they have what it takes to win that game next year. “Next season we know that we can do it, we know that we can get the guys to come back next season, and we know we have the bond to do it,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now | NFL.com

30- Kansas City Chiefs Kyler Gordon Washington · CB · Junior (RS) The ability to play outside and in the slot is an attribute that forecasts well for the Chiefs. In addition to having that skill on his resume, Gordon also boasts speed (top 20 percent for all FBS CBs last season) and strength (watch the goal-line stand against Michigan).

Travis Kelce Names Chiefs 1 Loss That Hurts The Most | The Spun

Appearing on PFT Live on Friday, Kelce was asked how it felt to lose the AFC Championship Game to the Cincinnati Bengals. He then said that while it hurt, that loss didn’t compare to losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Getting there and losing it the way we did, that’s gonna sting for the rest of my life,” Kelce said. The Chiefs were favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions in Super Bowl LV. But their offense could barely move against the Bucs defense in that game, and the end result was a 31-9 blowout loss.

A Look Back at Impending Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil’s Time in Kansas City | The Mothership

The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring offense in both 2002 and 2003 before ranking second in 2004 and sixth in 2005. In fact, during that four-season span, the Chiefs scored the most total points in the league and 80 points more than the next-closest team. The Chiefs’ rushing attack was a big reason behind that success, as Kansas City rushed for a league-most 115 scores during that time. Vermeil oversaw sustained success from players such as Green, Holmes, Hall, Gonzalez, fullback Tony Richardson and wide receiver Eddie Kennison among many others. He also helped mold what went on to establish itself as one of the best offensive lines in league history, which was a group that featured numerous future Pro Football Hall of Famers. That collective success all culminated in a tremendous campaign in 2003 – Vermeil’s third season in Kansas City – that featured an undefeated start through nine games and an eventual 13-3 record. It marked the lone postseason berth for the Chiefs under Vermeil, and while Kansas City didn’t reach its ultimate goal that year, the culture established under his leadership was undeniable and still echoes today.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best | ESPN

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers firmly in that category after Rodgers won his fourth Associated Press Most Valuable Player award. Two days before playing in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow cited Rodgers as the benchmark he’s pursuing. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best,” Burrow said during the final day of Super Bowl media interviews. “He’s been doing it for a long time.” Wearing blue sunglasses and seated in the bleachers of UCLA’s Drake Stadium, Burrow included former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in that group of elite players.

It’s Time to Fix the Super Bowl Trophy Presentation | The Ringer

Strictly from an entertainment perspective, the owner-centric trophy presentation is a huge letdown. Think about the best trophy ceremonies in sports: when an NHL team captain receives the Stanley Cup and lifts it over his head; when an Olympian stands atop the podium, gold medal around their neck, as the national anthem plays. These moments are iconic because they’re centered on the athletes who just triumphed. We want to see the people we cheered for in the moment they’ve dreamed about.

2022 Super Bowl pick, odds, props and best bets: Rams smash Bengals, Stafford wins MVP | CBS Sports

Props: Ja’Marr Chase over rush yards 4.5 — The Bengals will want to use some jet-sweep action to disrupt the pass rush and get the ball into their playmaker’s hands. Cam Akers under 63.5 rush yards — Henderson is back, which means we should see a more sizable distribution of the touches. Akers’ two fumbles caused McVay to give Sony Michell more work. Van Jefferson over 2.5 receptions / Kendall Blanton anytime TD — Pure “no Tyler Higbee” plays. Odell Beckham over 5.5 catches — Cooper Kupp is the focal point of the Rams’ offense, obviously, but I think they might target OBJ early knowing the Bengals could be doubling Kupp. Joe Burrow under 36.5 pass attempts — A low-scoring game with tons of runs from both teams should lead to fewer Burrow dropbacks, even if the game script is potentially concerning.

Odell Beckham says he’s willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: ‘It feels like home’ | NFL.com

Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he’d sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to the Rams in the offseason. “Yeah, of course,” Beckham said with a chuckle and a smile. “Of course. I just really want to focus on winning this game because I feel like winning this game, everything else is gonna handle the rest. But this place, man, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.” It doesn’t take long to see Beckham has changed for the better with the Rams, and it’s not just about what’s happened on the field. The often stoic, occasionally frustrated Beckham of old appears thousands of miles away, and in his place is a receiver who is happier than ever.

7 ways the Chiefs can create salary cap space

Patrick Mahomes The league’s highest paid player currently has a 2022 cap charge of $36.8 million — including an already-guaranteed roster bonus of $27.4 million. As they did in 2021, the Chiefs will almost certainly convert the roster bonus into a signing bonus, spreading the cap hit for that money over multiple seasons. This will not affect how Mahomes receives his compensation — but the team can make this move without even consulting him; it’s simply changing how the money is counted against the cap. The Chiefs would then be responsible for as little of a fifth of the roster bonus this year — which would create as much as $21.9 million in cap space.

Some former players tell us how special it was to play for Coach Vermeil and how deserving he is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame ✍️ pic.twitter.com/JIimrUViPo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2022

