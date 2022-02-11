5 Super Bowl LVI prop bets to consider

At the time of this writing, the Kansas City Chiefs are still favored to win Super Bowl LVII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. See how the rest of the field shapes out in our DK odds article from last week.

But this season’s big game — Super Bowl LVI — pits the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. If you think you can stomach the game, our Rocky Magaña already posted our game preview for Chiefs fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook happens to be offering some prop bets for the game. Let’s go through a few of the ones I like:

Matthew Stafford for MVP (+100)

I like the Rams to win the game — though, as I say that, I need to come clean and say I have picked against the Bengals in every round of the playoffs (against the Raiders, Titans and Chiefs) and have been wrong every time.

But at the time of this writing, the Rams are a 4-point favorite. I just think even money for the quarterback of the favored team is too good of value to pass up.

Joe Burrow + Matthew Stafford Over 599.5 Combined Passing Yards (+150)

Though it seems like many feel this game could turn into somewhat of a defensive struggle, I’m feeling quite the opposite. The game may start slow, but points will open the floodgates — and I like both quarterbacks to at least get to the high 200s, with one tipping the 300 mark for the combined total of 600 or more.

Ja’Marr Chase to have more receiving yards than Cooper Kupp (+165)

I don’t know if this one pans out, but I simply like the bet value here in taking the underdog. Kupp is the established veteran, but — especially here in Kansas City, unfortunately — we have seen Chase can be just as good, if not better at times.

At least one player to have 150+ Receiving Yards (+200)

Another value bet here. Think about all the names at receiver in this game — Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.

Somebody is bound to go off — especially given the potential for explosive plays from players like Kupp, Beckham or Chase..

Tails for Coin Toss Outcome (-105)

Come on. Tails never fails.