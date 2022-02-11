Chiefs take an offensive tackle in latest CBS Sports mock draft

In the ninth national mock draft we’ve reported to you this offseason, we examine the one that CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards published on Thursday. Taking a cue from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — who recently removed all mentions of the team from his social media accounts — Edwards sends Murray to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the 13th pick, which the Cardinals then use to select Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner. (Edwards doesn’t speculate about what the Browns do with quarterback Baker Mayfield).

But of more interest to Kansas City fans is that Edwards projects the first five picks to be linemen: two edge rushers and three offensive linemen. And when he gets to the 30th selection, he also has the Kansas City Chiefs take an offensive lineman.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan Lucas Niang and Andrew Wylie were solid splitting the right tackle role this season but I have not seen enough to know either is the answer long-term. Raimann could complete the offensive line renovation project that was set in motion a year ago.

With many fans clamoring for an impact EDGE, this pick may not make much sense. But it wouldn’t be the first time the Chiefs drafted a lineman born outside the United States (Raimann hails from Steinbrunn, Austria) — or one from Central Michigan, where both Eric Fisher and Mike Danna played. And it’s not that hard to accept the idea that Kansas City could continue to emphasize protecting its franchise quarterback. It seems less clear, however, that the team might be ready to move on from Lucas Niang at right tackle.

So while this is the first of the mock drafts we’ve covered in which the Chiefs have been projected to take an offensive lineman with their first-round pick, you have to credit Edwards for recognizing some historical precedents.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 22% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 11% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 11% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 11% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 11% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 11% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 11% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 11%