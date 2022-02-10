WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu reiterates he wants to stay in Kansas City at NFL Honors

Tyrann Mathieu on NFL Network: Discusses being up for the #WPMOY Award & being a free agent. "The hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief. We created so much history the last couple years. I want to be in Kansas City and I think everybody knows that." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/vX15eyx3zY — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 11, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — a nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award — joined NFL Network on the red carpet ahead of the NFL Honors in Los Angeles. Mathieu is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after three seasons in Kansas City.

“Obviously, the hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief,” said Mathieu. “We created so much history the last couple of years... I want to be in Kansas City, and I think everybody knows that.”

This still has the feel of a situation in which both sides will have to bend a bit for an agreement to happen. As with anything, we shall see.

Tight end Travis Kelce is also in attendance at the event; he told reporters he was there in support of Mathieu, and another Man of the Year nominee — his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.

(Video pulled by friend-of-the-site Harold Kuntz of FOX4)