Most NFL fans believe the Rams will take Super Bowl LVI

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this Super Bowl week edition, we’ve leaned into the national polling surrounding Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Fans of the Rams

57% of league-wide fans are predicting the Rams to defeat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And the odds agree — the Rams are currently 4-point favorites over the Bengals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

36% of fans believe Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will win the game MVP award — somewhat strange with more believing the Rams will win. The split between Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp for the MVP pick gives the nod to the Bengals QB.

Splish splash

Would feel pretty ironic if the orange-colored Gatorade gets to Sean McVay and not Zac Taylor.

Chicken winging it

If you’re watching the game in Kansas City, I strongly endorse “The Peanut.”

Give us the commercials

Not confirmed, but my guess would be Kansas City made up a decent chunk of this 73%.

