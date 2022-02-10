Chiefs take first-round safety in new CBS Sports mock draft

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso had published a mock draft on Sunday — but on Wednesday, he put out another one in which the Denver Broncos give at least their first-round pick (ninth overall) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers then use that pick to take Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks — before using their own 28th pick to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Trapasso also factors in what he saw in the Senior Bowl over the weekend, dropping a couple of new faces in the first round — one of which ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: S Jalen Pitre, Baylor Pitre is a hyper-twitchy, instinctive safety that would formulate a tremendous pairing with Tyrann Mathieu or replace him in Kansas City.

In his Sunday mock, Trapasso had picked Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II to go to Kansas City with the 30th selection, arguing that the Chiefs need more talent among their pass rushers. In his Wednesday mock, the Eagles take Johnson with the 19th pick.

With his pick for Pitre, Trapasso argues that if safety Tyrann Mathieu stays with the team in 2022, someone other than Juan Thornhill should be playing alongside him. That might not make a lot of sense. But if Mathieu ends up elsewhere in 2022, it’s not that hard to buy into the idea of a first-round safety.

So now — after we’ve covered eight national mock drafts — cornerbacks and edge rushers have each been picked three times. Two wide receivers have been selected. Just one prospect has been chosen for the Chiefs more than once.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 13% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 13% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 13% S Daxton Hill Michigan 25% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 13% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 13% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 13%