Chiefs-Bengals snap counts: Gay, McKinnon and Ingram set season-highs

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Let’s take a look at how Kansas City used its players in the season’s final game.

Starters (offensive): WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Byron Pringle, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Jerick McKinnon.

Starters (defensive): RDE Melvin Ingram, RDT Chris Jones, LDT Jarran Reed, LDE Frank Clark, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Nick Bolton, LB Anthony Hitchens, LCB Charvarius Ward, RCB L’Jarius Sneed, S Juan Thornhill and S Tyrann Mathieu.

Did not play: QB Chad Henne, OL Austin Blythe and OL Kyle Long.

Inactive: QB Shane Buechele, CB Deandre Baker, RB Derrick Gore, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Prince Tega Wanogho and DT Khalen Saunders.

Offensive takeaways

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Andrew Wylie started the game, playing 100% of the offensive snaps. For the first time since the Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers, backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti didn’t get any snaps as a sixth offensive lineman.

At tight end, it’s likely that things would have looked completely normal — except that Noah Gray went to the locker room after limping off the field in the second quarter.

At running back, Kansas City went all-in with the hot hand: Jerick McKinnon. In his second game back from injury, it’s unlikely Clyde Edwards-Helaire was simply having his usage limited. But that was certainly true for Darrel Williams, who returned from his toe injury and was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Chiefs leaned toward their most experienced wide receivers. Tyreek Hill had his greatest percentage of use since Week 1.

Defensive takeaways

With all of the defensive backs again healthy, safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed were on the field for every defensive snap. As has happened several times this season, the team de-emphasized safeties a little bit against Cincinnati — so Juan Thornhill’s use was down, while Daniel Sorensen’s was the second-lowest of the season.

After listing all three of their primary linebackers as starters, Anthony Hitchens and Nick Bolton have usage in their normal ranges. But the Chiefs gave Willie Gay Jr. his highest use of the season as they made a somewhat higher commitment to their linebackers. But Ben Niemann saw his lowest defensive usage of 2021.

Melvin Ingram set a new high-water mark for the season among the defensive ends, while Frank Clark was down a little from his peak in the Divisional Round. Rotational players Alex Okafor and Mike Danna were in their normal ranges.

On the defensive interior, Chris Jones and Jarran Reed were both in their normal ranges, while Tershawn Wharton fell to his lowest usage since Week 1 and Derrick Nnadi was up a little from his season-low in the Divisional round game.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Orlando Brown Jr. 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Creed Humphrey 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Trey Smith 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Joe Thuney 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Andrew Wylie 67

(100%) 43

(100%) 24

(100%) Tyreek Hill 63

(94%) 41

(95%) 22

(92%) Travis Kelce 60

(90%) 42

(98%) 18

(75%) Jerick McKinnon 53

(79%) 36

(84%) 17

(71%) Demarcus Robinson 47

(70%) 29

(67%) 18

(75%) Byron Pringle 41

(61%) 29

(67%) 12

(50%) Mecole Hardman 30

(45%) 19

(44%) 11

(46%) Blake Bell 22

(33%) 10

(23%) 12

(50%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12

(18%) 5

(12%) 7

(29%) Noah Gray 3

(4%) 1

(2%) 2

(8%) Michael Burton 2

(3%) 1

(2%) 1

(4%) Darrel Williams 2

(3%) 2

(5%) 0

(0%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 67

(100%) 40

(100%) 27

(100%) Tyrann Mathieu 67

(100%) 40

(100%) 27

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 67

(100%) 40

(100%) 27

(100%) Charvarius Ward 67

(100%) 40

(100%) 27

(100%) Willie Gay Jr. 57

(85%) 33

(83%) 24

(89%) Juan Thornhill 55

(82%) 31

(78%) 24

(89%) Melvin Ingram 54

(81%) 34

(85%) 20

(74%) Frank Clark 51

(76%) 31

(78%) 20

(74%) Chris Jones 50

(75%) 30

(75%) 20

(74%) Jarran Reed 50

(75%) 30

(75%) 20

(74%) Rashad Fenton 49

(73%) 37

(93%) 12

(44%) Anthony Hitchens 43

(64%) 19

(48%) 24

(89%) Nick Bolton 32

(48%) 17

(43%) 15

(56%) Daniel Sorensen 22

(33%) 16

(40%) 6

(22%) Tershawn Wharton 18

(27%) 13

(33%) 5

(19%) Derrick Nnadi 16

(24%) 7

(18%) 9

(33%) Alex Okafor 16

(24%) 8

(20%) 8

(30%) Michael Danna 14

(21%) 8

(20%) 6

(22%) Ben Niemann 9

(13%) 6

(15%) 3

(11%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 27

(100%) Marcus Kemp 23

(85%) Ben Niemann 23

(85%) Dorian O'Daniel 23

(85%) Daniel Sorensen 23

(85%) Armani Watts 23

(85%) Zayne Anderson 18

(67%) Michael Burton 17

(63%) Blake Bell 15

(56%) Daurice Fountain 11

(41%) Byron Pringle 10

(37%) Harrison Butker 8

(30%) Noah Gray 8

(30%) Tommy Townsend 8

(30%) James Winchester 8

(30%) Darrel Williams 7

(26%) Michael Danna 5

(19%) Anthony Hitchens 5

(19%) Derrick Nnadi 5

(19%) Alex Okafor 5

(19%) Tershawn Wharton 5

(19%) Nick Allegretti 4

(15%) Nick Bolton 4

(15%) Orlando Brown Jr. 4

(15%) Rashad Fenton 4

(15%) Mike Hughes 4

(15%) Creed Humphrey 4

(15%) Trey Smith 4

(15%) Joe Thuney 4

(15%) Charvarius Ward 4

(15%) Andrew Wylie 4

(15%) Mecole Hardman 3

(11%) L'Jarius Sneed 3

(11%) Chris Jones 1

(4%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 67

(100%) 67

(100%) 27

(100%) 161

(100%) Nick Allegretti 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 4

(2%) Zayne Anderson 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 18

(67%) 18

(11%) Blake Bell 22

(33%) 0

(0%) 15

(56%) 37

(23%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 32

(48%) 4

(15%) 36

(22%) Orlando Brown Jr. 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) Michael Burton 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 17

(63%) 19

(12%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(30%) 8

(5%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 51

(76%) 0

(0%) 51

(32%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 14

(21%) 5

(19%) 19

(12%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12

(18%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 12

(7%) Rashad Fenton 0

(0%) 49

(73%) 4

(15%) 53

(33%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 57

(85%) 0

(0%) 57

(35%) Noah Gray 3

(4%) 0

(0%) 8

(30%) 11

(7%) Mecole Hardman 30

(45%) 0

(0%) 3

(11%) 33

(20%) Tyreek Hill 63

(94%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 63

(39%) Anthony Hitchens 0

(0%) 43

(64%) 5

(19%) 48

(30%) Mike Hughes 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 4

(2%) Creed Humphrey 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) Melvin Ingram 0

(0%) 54

(81%) 0

(0%) 54

(34%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 50

(75%) 1

(4%) 51

(32%) Travis Kelce 60

(90%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 60

(37%) Marcus Kemp 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(85%) 23

(14%) Patrick Mahomes 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 67

(42%) Tyrann Mathieu 0

(0%) 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 67

(42%) Jerick McKinnon 53

(79%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 53

(33%) Ben Niemann 0

(0%) 9

(13%) 23

(85%) 32

(20%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 16

(24%) 5

(19%) 21

(13%) Dorian O'Daniel 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(85%) 23

(14%) Alex Okafor 0

(0%) 16

(24%) 5

(19%) 21

(13%) Byron Pringle 41

(61%) 0

(0%) 10

(37%) 51

(32%) Jarran Reed 0

(0%) 50

(75%) 0

(0%) 50

(31%) Demarcus Robinson 47

(70%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 47

(29%) Trey Smith 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 67

(100%) 3

(11%) 70

(43%) Daniel Sorensen 0

(0%) 22

(33%) 23

(85%) 45

(28%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 55

(82%) 0

(0%) 55

(34%) Joe Thuney 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(30%) 8

(5%) Charvarius Ward 0

(0%) 67

(100%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) Armani Watts 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(85%) 23

(14%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 18

(27%) 5

(19%) 23

(14%) Darrel Williams 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 7

(26%) 9

(6%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(30%) 8

(5%) Andrew Wylie 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(15%) 71

(44%) Daurice Fountain 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 11

(41%) 11

(7%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks