Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: KC lists 2 questionable; Nick Bolton is good to go

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official game designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QUEST
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|D.J. Jones
|NT
|Shoulder
|FP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Tom Compton
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Illness
|FP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Jonathan Harris
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|DeShawn Williams
|DE
|Illness
|FP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Ankle
|FP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR-rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|K'Waun Williams
|FS
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (right)
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs are listing only two players on their 53-man roster as questionable for the game: left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). But based upon the comments of head coach Andy Reid, it seems that Thuney is more likely to make his return to the field than Toney.
- Reid on Thuney: “Actually Thuney — he’s felt better the last couple of days, yeah, for sure.”
- Reid on Toney: “He got out and he worked [this week], did some good things, moved around pretty good, didn’t give him a full load — went out and moved around. We’ll see. He would be one that’s right there on the border of playing or not playing.”
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) is good to go after logging a full practice on Friday. Bolton spent Wednesday and Thursday of the practice week as a limited participant.
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot) was a full participant all week despite his bruised foot (more on that here), and there is no doubt he will play against the Broncos.
- For the Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) has been declared out for the Chiefs game, along with tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness) and linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring)
- Starting left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) are both questionable for Sunday’s game after being upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice. Also questionable is linebacker Justin Strnad (knee), who did not participate in Friday’s practice.
- Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), safeties K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and Kareem Jackson (NIR-rest), defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness), placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were among who finished the week as full participants — and will be available for Sunday’s matchup.
