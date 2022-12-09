Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: KC lists 2 questionable; Nick Bolton is good to go

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Joe Thuney G Ankle FP FP FP QUEST Trey Smith G Knee FP FP FP - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP FP - Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FP FP FP - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Groin LP LP FP - Willie Gay LB Groin FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP FP - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP FP - Joshua Williams CB Quad FP FP FP - Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Andrew Beck TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Strnad LB Knee FP LP DNP QUEST Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP LP QUEST D.J. Jones NT Shoulder FP DNP LP QUEST Tom Compton G Illness DNP LP FP - Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness FP LP FP - Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LP LP FP - Jonathan Harris DT Knee LP LP FP - DeShawn Williams DE Illness FP LP FP - Baron Browning OLB Elbow LP FP FP - Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle FP LP FP - Kareem Jackson S NIR-rest LP FP FP - K'Waun Williams FS Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP LP FP - Brandon McManus K Quad (right) DNP LP FP - Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LP FP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs are listing only two players on their 53-man roster as questionable for the game: left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). But based upon the comments of head coach Andy Reid, it seems that Thuney is more likely to make his return to the field than Toney.

Reid on Thuney: "Actually Thuney — he's felt better the last couple of days, yeah, for sure."

Reid on Toney: "He got out and he worked [this week], did some good things, moved around pretty good, didn't give him a full load — went out and moved around. We'll see. He would be one that's right there on the border of playing or not playing."

Linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) is good to go after logging a full practice on Friday. Bolton spent Wednesday and Thursday of the practice week as a limited participant.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot) was a full participant all week despite his bruised foot (more on that here), and there is no doubt he will play against the Broncos.

For the Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) has been declared out for the Chiefs game, along with tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness) and linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring)

Starting left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) are both questionable for Sunday's game after being upgraded to limited in Friday's practice. Also questionable is linebacker Justin Strnad (knee), who did not participate in Friday's practice.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), safeties K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and Kareem Jackson (NIR-rest), defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness), placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were among who finished the week as full participants — and will be available for Sunday's matchup.

