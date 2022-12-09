In Week 14, Chiefs fans are significantly less confident in the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans are less confident in the team than they’ve been for a while.

Chiefs fan confidence

Following the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — the third consecutive loss to their AFC rival — fan confidence dropped significantly. About one in four fans are not confident about where the team is headed. While it didn’t quite reach the level of dissatisfaction following Week 3’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it was a big drop.

Draft picks instead of a low playoff seed

NFL fans from across the country were asked if they would rather see their team make the playoffs with a low seed, or miss them altogether in order to get better draft picks. Four in five said they’d prefer to see their team in the playoffs.

The most disappointing quarterback

NFL fans were also asked about the most disappointing performance they had seen from a veteran quarterback in 2022. By a wide margin, they chose former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. The Broncos are now holding down last place in the AFC West with a 3-9 record — and will host the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

