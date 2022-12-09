Madden Simulation: Patrick Mahomes vs. Russell Wilson — who ya got?

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs defense dominated Russel Wilson, Skyy Moore made an impact and play-action put the Denver Broncos defense on skates. Well, at least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

Once again, the Broncos did not score a touchdown. Wilson was picked off three times and could not score from the Chiefs 5-yard line twice. Being that close to the end zone, the Broncos were able to kick a field goal — and the other was a turnover on downs.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Wilson had been hurrying his throws due to the constant pressure. These throws were either overthrown or underthrown as neither pass was catchable. Wilson was sacked three different times — two by Chris Jones and one by Frank Clark.

Patrick Mahomes targeted Moore for three first-down conversions. Moore converted two third-down plays for a first down and a big fourth-down conversion. The fourth-down conversion was key, as the Chiefs took seven minutes off the fourth quarter and ended up scoring on the drive. Moore had 10 receptions for 88 yards as the spark plug for the offense.

The Chiefs' offense used 10 different play-actions and help beat the corners and safeties to matriculate down the field. The Chiefs relied on play-action heavily in the fourth quarter in which they put up 24 unanswered points.

Final score: Chiefs 31, Broncos 6

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 40/46, 357 yards, 3TD

Russell Wilson 15/31, 182 yards, 3 INT

Latavius Murray 18 att, 73 yards

Isiah Pacheco 11 att, 68 yards

Skyy Moore 10 rec, 88 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 81 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantlings 6 rec, 58 yards, 2 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 59 yards

Jerry Jeudy 3 rec, 61 yards

Nick Bolton 12 total, 5 solo, 3 TFL

Justin Reid 9 total, 4 solo, 1 FF

L’Jarius Sneed 6 assisted, 2 INT, 1 TD

Chris Jones 4 total, 2 solo, 3 TFL, 2 Sack, 1 FF

In Week 15, the Chiefs travel down to Houston Texas to take on the Texans with kickoff set for Noon Arrowhead time. Until then, we will see how the game is played out in the EA Universe.