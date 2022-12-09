NFL Week 14: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at 3:05 P.M. on Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchups this weekend?
Chiefs game lines
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Chiefs
|-9.5
|Over 43.5
|-425
|Broncos
|9.5
|Under 43.5
|340
Kansas City is coming off a rough loss. The team will be playing angry in Denver. Even with the Broncos’ elite defense, I can’t see the Chiefs coming out with anything but a win.
The spread should probably be a little tighter because the Broncos’ defense is so good — but I could see Kansas City winning by 10. They have a better offense than the Baltimore Ravens.
For the total, bet the Under. While the Chiefs could score quite a lot, I don’t see them scoring over 25. And even if they do, the Broncos won’t score 19. It’s just not going to happen.
Chiefs (-9.5), Under 43.5, Chiefs Moneyline
Los Angeles Chargers game lines
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Dolphins
|-3.5
|Over 52
|-170
|Chargers
|3.5
|Under 52
|145
In Week 13, Tua Tagovailoa looked off against the San Francisco 49ers. But that only means that he’ll come back stronger against the Chargers. The Miami Dolphins are a tough challenge for any team — so I expect Los Angeles to lose. Tyreek Hill will have a big game, considering that he knows the Chargers’ defense well. The Spread should actually be wider, but the Total is probably accurate.
Dolphins (-3.5), Over 52, Dolphins Moneyline
I won’t lie about it: last week caused me a lot of pain. But one loss doesn’t define a season. It just happened to be the worst game of the season for nearly every part of the team. A bounce-back week is coming. With it will come a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed.
As always... bet responsibly.
