NFL Week 14: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at 3:05 P.M. on Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchups this weekend?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -9.5 Over 43.5 -425 Broncos 9.5 Under 43.5 340

Kansas City is coming off a rough loss. The team will be playing angry in Denver. Even with the Broncos’ elite defense, I can’t see the Chiefs coming out with anything but a win.

The spread should probably be a little tighter because the Broncos’ defense is so good — but I could see Kansas City winning by 10. They have a better offense than the Baltimore Ravens.

For the total, bet the Under. While the Chiefs could score quite a lot, I don’t see them scoring over 25. And even if they do, the Broncos won’t score 19. It’s just not going to happen.

Chiefs (-9.5), Under 43.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Dolphins -3.5 Over 52 -170 Chargers 3.5 Under 52 145

In Week 13, Tua Tagovailoa looked off against the San Francisco 49ers. But that only means that he’ll come back stronger against the Chargers. The Miami Dolphins are a tough challenge for any team — so I expect Los Angeles to lose. Tyreek Hill will have a big game, considering that he knows the Chargers’ defense well. The Spread should actually be wider, but the Total is probably accurate.

Dolphins (-3.5), Over 52, Dolphins Moneyline

I won’t lie about it: last week caused me a lot of pain. But one loss doesn’t define a season. It just happened to be the worst game of the season for nearly every part of the team. A bounce-back week is coming. With it will come a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed.

As always... bet responsibly.