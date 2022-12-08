 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: Broncos add 5 players to the report

On Sunday, Kansas City travels to Denver for a Week 14 AFC West matchup.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP LP - -
Nick Bolton LB Groin LP LP - -
Trey Smith G Knee FP FP - -
Joe Thuney G Ankle FP FP - -
Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FP FP - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP FP - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FP FP - -
Willie Gay LB Groin FP FP - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP - -
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP - -
Joshua Williams CB Quad FP FP - -
Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP - -
Andrew Beck TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP - -
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP - -
D.J. Jones NT Shoulder FP DNP - -
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP - -
Tom Compton G Illness DNP LP - -
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness FP LP - -
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LP LP - -
Jonathan Harris DT Knee LP LP - -
DeShawn Williams DE Illness FP LP - -
Justin Strnad LB Knee FP LP - -
Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle FP LP - -
K'Waun Williams FS Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP LP - -
Brandon McManus K Rt. Quad DNP LP - -
Baron Browning OLB Elbow LP FP - -
Kareem Jackson S NIR-Rest LP FP - -
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LP FP - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs had no changes on their injury report from Wednesday to Thursday: quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot) remained on the report as he received treatment on his bruised foot (more on that here), though it’s important to note he was a full participant both days this week.
  • Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) continued to be limited. There are some quick clips of Toney practicing here.
  • It is a good sign that left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), who has missed the last two games due to his injury, continued to be a full participant.
  • After listing 12 players on Wednesday, the Broncos had 17 players listed on Thursday. Here are the key changes to know:
  • Starting left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) and talented wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) remained out of practice, while defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.
  • Defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday.
  • Placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad) was upgraded to a limited participant after missing Wednesday’s practice.
  • Outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow), safety Kareem Jackson (nir-rest) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were all upgraded from a limited to full participants.
  • Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) remained limited.

