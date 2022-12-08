Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: Broncos add 5 players to the report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|D.J. Jones
|NT
|Shoulder
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Tom Compton
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Illness
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jonathan Harris
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|DeShawn Williams
|DE
|Illness
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Ankle
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|K'Waun Williams
|FS
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Rt. Quad
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs had no changes on their injury report from Wednesday to Thursday: quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot) remained on the report as he received treatment on his bruised foot (more on that here), though it’s important to note he was a full participant both days this week.
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) continued to be limited. There are some quick clips of Toney practicing here.
- It is a good sign that left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), who has missed the last two games due to his injury, continued to be a full participant.
- After listing 12 players on Wednesday, the Broncos had 17 players listed on Thursday. Here are the key changes to know:
- Starting left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) and talented wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) remained out of practice, while defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.
- Defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday.
- Placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad) was upgraded to a limited participant after missing Wednesday’s practice.
- Outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow), safety Kareem Jackson (nir-rest) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were all upgraded from a limited to full participants.
- Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) remained limited.
For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.
