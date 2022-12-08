Justin Reid on spat with Bengals: ‘We’re just going to put that to bed’

Much was made about the trash talk started by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid headed into the team’s Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Reid initially saying that he would lock up tight end Hayden Hurst in the game.

Reid then went on his official Twitter account to add, “any and everybody still getting locked up.”

That caught the attention of Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase — and Hurst responded in the Bengals locker room by saying he was the last person to trash talk because he has a “long memory.”

Leading into the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed disappointment that the exchange had occurred.

“I’m not real big on that,” said the longtime head coach. “[Justin Reid’s] new to our team, so he’s aware of it now — for sure. He wasn’t before.”

The game played out as it did, with Cincinnati besting the Chiefs 27-24. Hurst had two catches for 12 yards before leaving the game due to injury — while Chase had seven catches for 97 yards.

On Tuesday morning, Reid tweeted again, doubling down on his comments:

Unpopular opinion: we lost… but I was still right



Cry about it — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) December 6, 2022

Reid had three tackles in the game, and — according to Pro Football Focus — missed two. To his point, he was only targeted once in coverage — a failed attempt by the Bengals to get the ball in the hands of running back Samaje Perine.

The day after the safety’s latest tweet, the head coach was asked about it.

“He’s good,” Andy Reid said simply. “He’s all right. He’s good. He knows.”

On Thursday, the veteran safety confirmed as much.

“We’re going to just put that to bed,” said Justin Reid at his locker. “[and] move on to Denver this week. We’re going to focus on the Denver Broncos right now.”