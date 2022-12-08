 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Kadarius Toney working at Chiefs practice

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice on Wednesday, and we have two quick clips from Thursday showcasing him back on the field:

The clips aren’t long, but it does appear Toney is moving well after missing two games due to a hamstring injury.

