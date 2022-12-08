 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 14

The Chiefs play the Broncos on Sunday — but the weekend’s action opens with the Raiders and Rams on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday Night Football.

After starting the season 2-7, the Raiders have run up three consecutive wins against the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers — and now stand one game behind the Chargers in the AFC West. While the Las Vegas defense hasn’t been noteworthy in 2022, quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have led an offense that now ranks ninth in scoring.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions are having a season they’d rather forget. After starting 3-3, the team has now lost six consecutive games — most recently a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and 27-23 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks last Sunday. The team now has 13 players on injured reserve — including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are favored by 6.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 114-76-4

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (5-7) at Rams (3-9)?

view results
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Total 114-76-4

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 110 52 1 0.6779
2 2 John Dixon 120 64 2 0.6505
3 3 Nate Christensen 102 60 1 0.6288
4 4 Bryan Stewart 121 72 2 0.6256
5 8 Ricko Mendoza 101 61 1 0.6227
6 5 Conner Helm 91 55 1 0.6224
7 6 Stephen Serda 119 74 2 0.6154
7 7 Jared Sapp 119 74 2 0.6154
9 11 Talon Graff 117 76 2 0.6051
10 9 Rocky Magaña 106 70 2 0.6011
11 14 Price Carter 77 51 1 0.6008
12 11 Pete Sweeney 116 77 2 0.6000
12 15 Kramer Sansone 116 77 2 0.6000
14 13 Zach Gunter 97 65 1 0.5982
15 10 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
16 18 Ron Kopp Jr. 108 84 2 0.5619
17 16 Matt Stagner 100 80 2 0.5549
18 17 Maurice Elston 89 73 1 0.5491

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride