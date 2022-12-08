AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday Night Football.

After starting the season 2-7, the Raiders have run up three consecutive wins against the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers — and now stand one game behind the Chargers in the AFC West. While the Las Vegas defense hasn’t been noteworthy in 2022, quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have led an offense that now ranks ninth in scoring.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions are having a season they’d rather forget. After starting 3-3, the team has now lost six consecutive games — most recently a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and 27-23 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks last Sunday. The team now has 13 players on injured reserve — including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are favored by 6.5 points.

