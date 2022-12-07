Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed due to bruised foot

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tom Compton
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Rt. Quad
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankl
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jonathan Harris
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR- resting player
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|K'Waun Williams
|FS
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- It’s always a story when the quarterback makes the injury report — and Patrick Mahomes (foot) was on the injury report due to receiving treatment on his bruised foot (more on that here), though it’s important to note he was a full participant.
- Two of the Chiefs’ starting cornerbacks — L’Jarius Sneed (calf) and Joshua Williams (quad) — are also listed on the injury report as full participants. Seven starters in total are listed on the report.
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) made his return to practice as a limited participant; it’s notable that linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) was also limited.
- It was a good sign that left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), who has missed the last two games due to his injury, started the week as a full participant.
- An even dozen Broncos are listed on their injury report. Half of them did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: guard Tom Compton (illness), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad).
- The other half were all limited in practice: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee), outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow), safety Kareem Jackson (nir-rest ), safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist).
