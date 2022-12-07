Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed due to bruised foot

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP - - - Nick Bolton LB Groin LP - - - Trey Smith G Knee FP - - - Joe Thuney G Ankle FP - - - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FP - - - Willie Gay LB Groin FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - - Joshua Williams CB Quad FP - - - Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tom Compton G Illness DNP - - - Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP - - - Andrew Beck TE Hamstring/Illness DNP - - - Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP - - - Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP - - - Brandon McManus K Rt. Quad DNP - - - Jerry Jeudy WR Ankl LP - - - Jonathan Harris DT Knee LP - - - Baron Browning OLB Elbow LP - - - Kareem Jackson S NIR- resting player LP - - - K'Waun Williams FS Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP - - - Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LP - - -

Some notes