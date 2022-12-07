 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed due to bruised foot

On Sunday, Kansas City travels to Denver for a Week 14 AFC West matchup.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Groin LP - - -
Trey Smith G Knee FP - - -
Joe Thuney G Ankle FP - - -
Lucas Niang OL Knee FP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FP - - -
Willie Gay LB Groin FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - -
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - -
Joshua Williams CB Quad FP - - -
Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Tom Compton G Illness DNP - - -
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP - - -
Andrew Beck TE Hamstring/Illness DNP - - -
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP - - -
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP - - -
Brandon McManus K Rt. Quad DNP - - -
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankl LP - - -
Jonathan Harris DT Knee LP - - -
Baron Browning OLB Elbow LP - - -
Kareem Jackson S NIR- resting player LP - - -
K'Waun Williams FS Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP - - -
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LP - - -

Some notes

  • It’s always a story when the quarterback makes the injury report — and Patrick Mahomes (foot) was on the injury report due to receiving treatment on his bruised foot (more on that here), though it’s important to note he was a full participant.
  • Two of the Chiefs’ starting cornerbacks — L’Jarius Sneed (calf) and Joshua Williams (quad) — are also listed on the injury report as full participants. Seven starters in total are listed on the report.
  • Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) made his return to practice as a limited participant; it’s notable that linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) was also limited.
  • It was a good sign that left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), who has missed the last two games due to his injury, started the week as a full participant.
  • An even dozen Broncos are listed on their injury report. Half of them did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: guard Tom Compton (illness), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and placekicker Brandon McManus (rt. quad).
  • The other half were all limited in practice: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee), outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow), safety Kareem Jackson (nir-rest ), safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist).

