Chiefs provide 4 injury updates ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Broncos

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had some good news to report about his team’s injury list. The Chiefs will travel to Denver for their first Broncos matchup of the season this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

“Everybody [on the 53-man roster] is going to practice [Wednesday] in some form or another,” started Reid. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The significant underlying information here is that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is returning to the practice field. He hasn’t practiced since injuring his hamstring in the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Extremely brief video of Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (No. 19) back to practice. pic.twitter.com/nXyRzbK4VJ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 7, 2022

“We’ll see,” said Reid, specifically referring to Toney. “I’m going to let him get out there and work a little bit. We’ll just see how he does. We’re not going to bring him back and have him hurt it again. That’s not what we’re looking at. [We’ll] just see what he can do.”

There had been some questions about Patrick Mahomes, who came up limping on his last play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But the quarterback has continued to say that he is OK.

“It’s felt good,” said Mahomes of his foot. “You always deal with bruises and little things in the NFL season — and so, luckily for me, it’s just a bruise and something I can just kind of bounce back from. [I’ll] be out there at practice and keep getting better like we’re trying to do.”

It sounded like one of the most important men in the effort to protect Mahomes — starting left guard Joe Thuney — tried to play in Cincinnati but was not quite there yet. Backup Nick Allegretti made his second straight spot start.

“[Thuney’s] thing was getting that final push that you can get off it,” said Reid. “It’s day-to-day, so he feels better this week than he did last week. I just thought, ‘You know what? He’s made as much progress as he has. Let’s just get him — give him a little bit more time.’ So that’s where I was at the end of last week.”

It also appears that wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who is required to miss one more while on injured reserve for an abdominal issue — is very close to making his return to the field.

“He’s doing well,” added Reid to Hardman’s Twitter message. “He had lost some weight; he put the weight back on, which is good. He’s out running now, and he’s getting close... there’s a chance [we could have him next week]. There’s a chance. Give him a couple more days here, and we’ll see. He’s doing well.”

Tight end Blake Bell (hip surgery) has been on injured reserve the entire season.