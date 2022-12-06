Chiefs seek season’s 10th win against Broncos on Sunday

After turning in a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Colorado, hoping to get their tenth win of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos.

When the season began, this was seen as one of the season’s big matchups: Kansas City’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes versus former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whom Denver acquired through an early-March trade. It was just one of the moves made by Kansas City’s division rivals that was expected to make the AFC West much more competitive this season.

But with five weeks remaining in the season, the Chiefs lead the division with a 9-3 record, while the Broncos are 3-9 after a 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. A victory in Denver — combined with the Miami Dolphins defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football — will hand the Chiefs their seventh AFC West championship.

But the Broncos are not likely to go down quietly. They boast the NFL’s second-ranked scoring defense — and have allowed opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of 78.5, which ranks third in the league. And they will be hungry. Kansas City has won 13 straight against Denver — a streak that dates back to September 2015. At that time, Mahomes was beginning his first full year as Texas Tech’s starter, while Wilson was beginning the final year of his rookie contract — two years removed from his Super Bowl win with Seattle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS.