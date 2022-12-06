Week 14 AP NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs fall — but how far?

Even as voters at Arrowhead Pride (the SB Nation site intended for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs), we can acknowledge that a key Chiefs loss to an AFC rival deserves a fall from grace.

The Chiefs had been No. 1 in our rankings for three straight weeks, but falling to the Cincinnati Bengals has to mean a drop from the top.

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Rocky Magaña, Jared Sapp, Conner Helm, Price Carter, Nate Christensen and Maurice Elston.

I will do my best to fill in for the delightful commentary of Tom Childs this week:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

Who could have guessed that Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 competitor to take back the MVP wouldn’t be Josh Allen or Aaron Rodgers... but Jalen Hurts!?

2. Buffalo Bills (3rd)

After the Bills took care of the Patriots and the Chiefs slipped up against the Bengals, Kansas City needs help again. This week, perhaps they can get it from the J - E - T - S, Jets! (thank you, old friend Tony Richardson)

3. Dallas Cowboys (5th)

Nobody is talking about Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs anymore. His signing with the Cowboys seems imminent.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (7th)

Pain.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (1st) - Tied for this week’s greatest faller

At least you know we’re keeping it honest here at Arrowhead Pride.

6. Miami Dolphins (4th)

Just when we believe that the Miami Dolphins are legitimate contenders, the universe delivered a Purdy good reason we shouldn’t.

7. San Francisco 49ers (6th)

Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury means his season (and likely his career in San Francisco) is over. But what about the 49ers, who arguably boast the league’s most talented defense?

8. Minnesota Vikings (8th)

The Vikings have 10 wins, yet Dan Campbell’s 5-7 Lions are favored against them this week.

9. Baltimore Ravens (10th)

Lamar Jackson played a quarter before getting hurt, yet the Ravens still managed to beat Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

10. Tennessee Titans (9th)

Three games up in the division? You gotta fire the GM.

11. New York Jets (11th)

The Jets quietly have one of the AFC’s best defenses. Now it’s up to Mike White to finish big games.

12. Seattle Seahawks (12th)

Who would have thought that the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup on Christmas Eve would be the most interesting game remaining on the schedule?

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15th)

There are times when it looks like Tom Brady is (finally) done (again); then there are times like the final five minutes of Monday Night Football.

14. Washington Commanders (17th)

Tying an NFL game and improving your standing in these rankings is a travesty...

15. New York Giants (16th)

...you heard me!

16. New England Patriots (14th)

The Patriots’ final four games are against the Raiders, Bengals, Dolphins and Bills — marking the first time in recorded history that Chiefs fans can spend the entirety of December rooting for Bill Belichick.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (13th) - Tied for this week’s greatest faller

The Chargers have had three head coaches since Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013. Next year, it will be four.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (22nd) - This week’s highest riser

Despite their lousy 5-7 record, three wins in a row has given the Raiders life — which is interesting around these parts, because they may need that Week 18 game against the Chiefs for any hope to clinch a Wild Card.

19. Green Bay Packers (18th)

Even this year’s breakout star in the NFL (Justin Fields) could not retake ownership of his own club from Aaron Rodgers.

20. Cleveland Browns (20th)

I’m suddenly not so sure the whole sacrifice-your-entire-franchise’s integrity thing is going to work.

21. Detroit Lions (24th)

Jared Goff’s team has a better record than the Los Angeles Rams by two games.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (21st)

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have never finished a year under .500, and he’s been coaching them since 2007. At 5-7, they maintain their chance to keep that wild streak alive.

23. Arizona Cardinals (19th) - Tied for this week’s greatest faller

Wonder if Kliff would be willing to reunite with Patrick as his quarterbacks coach sometime in the near future.

24. Atlanta Falcons (23rd)

Entering nothing-to-play-for territory.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (25th)

Trevor Lawrence’s recent surge came to a screeching halt in the Motor City.

26. New Orleans Saints (27th)

Have to feel for the Honey Badger at a certain point.

27. Chicago Bears (29th)

They’ve got the quarterback; now familiar face Ryan Poles has to figure out the rest.

28. Los Angeles Rams (26th)

F’ them picks any relevancy for the next five seasons.

29. Carolina Panthers (30th)

Had the decency to allow Baker Mayfield to rise — *checks tweets* — one tick in these standings.

30. Indianapolis Colts (28th)

Saturday on Saturday just feels right.

31. Denver Broncos (31st)

Really, really didn’t want to see a pissed-off Chiefs team.

32. Houston Texans (32nd)

Tear it down! Tear it all down.