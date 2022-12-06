Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs’ nominee for Man of the Year — and the ‘Charity Challenge’ begins

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs’ nominee is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here is an excerpt from his official nomination page:

Since its creation in 2019, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has built momentum and placed an emphasis on improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health, wellness, and various communities in need of resources. To date, nearly $2.75M in grant dollars have been distributed by the Foundation. There have been multiple seminal moments for Patrick and his Foundation. One of the more recent took place around the start of the 2021 NFL season. At a ceremony transpiring 58 years to the day following the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr. on the National Mall in Washington D. C., Patrick and his Foundation re-dedicated Kansas City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. That moment was made possible thanks to a $1M donation by 15 and the Mahomies Foundation toward the playground that was designed following a series of community engagement meetings with the intention of celebrating Dr. King and creating a place that is inclusive and accessible for children of all abilities. The area is now packed with colorful components, including three towers, swings, climbing nets, suspended walkways, jumping pods, spinners, embankment mounds, climbing areas, a merry-go-round, and a section with age-appropriate play equipment and safety surfaces especially for kids ages 2-5. “This is y’all’s park,” Patrick told the crowd during the celebration that day. “This is just the beginning for Kansas City’s future and the future of the kids in Kansas City, hopefully it will keep going.”

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in his name to his charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Mahomes shared a statement in the official announcement of his nomination.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” he said. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities. To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt is all-in on the face of his franchise.

“We are honored to have Patrick Mahomes represent the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community as our nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” he said. “This award is arguably the most prestigious honor the NFL has as it identifies greatness both on and off the field, and I believe Patrick embodies the true characteristics this award recognizes. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick has continued to display an unwavering commitment to helping those in need. The work he does through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has impacted many in our community, and there really is no limit to what he can and will continue to do for Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.”

The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, which will take place the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Charity Challenge

For the eighth consecutive year, there will be a “Charity Challenge” aspect to the Man of the Year award. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by his favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. Voting begins on Tuesday, December 6, and continues until Sunday, January 8. The winner will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations (all courtesy of Nationwide).

As you might remember, the previous two winners of the “Charity Challenge” were Chiefs — last year, the winner was then-Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — and in 2021, the winner was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 2015’s winner was former Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

For more information on the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, please visit www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.