AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season concludes with an NFC South battle: the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) on Monday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points.
Yes... the NFC South’s leading team has a losing record — and on Monday night, it’ll be playing a third-place team with only one fewer win on the season. New Orleans arrives in Florida following a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Tampa Bay is coming off a 23-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in overtime. The Saints have lost three of their last four matchups, while the Buccaneers have lost two of their last four.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 113-76-4
Poll
Which team wins Saints (4-8) at Buccaneers (5-6)?
-
50%
Saints
-
50%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)?
This poll is closed
-
89%
Browns
-
10%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Broncos
-
95%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Packers
-
38%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Jaguars
-
62%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Jets
-
72%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Titans
-
55%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Steelers
-
52%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)?
This poll is closed
-
58%
Commanders
-
41%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)?
This poll is closed
-
25%
Dolphins
-
74%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)?
This poll is closed
-
92%
Seahawks
-
7%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Chargers
-
34%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Colts
-
94%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)?
This poll is closed
-
43%
Bills
-
56%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4)?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
27%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
48%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
10%
Bengals in a close game
-
1%
Bengals in an easy win
-
0%
Bengals in a blowout
