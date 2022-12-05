AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season concludes with an NFC South battle: the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points.

Yes... the NFC South’s leading team has a losing record — and on Monday night, it’ll be playing a third-place team with only one fewer win on the season. New Orleans arrives in Florida following a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Tampa Bay is coming off a 23-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in overtime. The Saints have lost three of their last four matchups, while the Buccaneers have lost two of their last four.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 113-76-4

Poll Which team wins Saints (4-8) at Buccaneers (5-6)? Saints

Buccaneers vote view results 50% Saints (1 vote)

50% Buccaneers (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)? This poll is closed 89% Browns (474 votes)

10% Texans (57 votes) 531 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)? This poll is closed 4% Broncos (22 votes)

95% Ravens (504 votes) 526 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)? This poll is closed 61% Packers (315 votes)

38% Bears (200 votes) 515 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)? This poll is closed 37% Jaguars (193 votes)

62% Lions (323 votes) 516 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)? This poll is closed 27% Jets (142 votes)

72% Vikings (375 votes) 517 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)? This poll is closed 44% Titans (235 votes)

55% Eagles (288 votes) 523 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)? This poll is closed 47% Steelers (241 votes)

52% Falcons (262 votes) 503 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)? This poll is closed 58% Commanders (298 votes)

41% Giants (215 votes) 513 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)? This poll is closed 25% Dolphins (132 votes)

74% 49ers (395 votes) 527 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)? This poll is closed 92% Seahawks (459 votes)

7% Rams (37 votes) 496 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)? This poll is closed 65% Chargers (336 votes)

34% Raiders (174 votes) 510 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)? This poll is closed 5% Colts (29 votes)

94% Cowboys (463 votes) 492 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)? This poll is closed 43% Bills (77 votes)

56% Patriots (99 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now