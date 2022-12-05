9 Chiefs excuses overheard after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 27-24 road loss that dropped their record to 9-3. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the loss.
- “Mahomes has a newborn son at home. Would you want to have to go on a work trip to Cincinnati?”
- “In hindsight, the Chiefs may have spent too much of the week preparing to stop Ickey Woods.”
- “It was tough to focus back on football after witnessing Jessie Bates’ gruesome pretend injury.”
- “When Tyler Boyd dropped that sure touchdown, Dave Toub was distracted by spending the rest of the game trying to sign him as the new punt returner.”
- “‘Run the ball to take it out of Mahomes’ hands’ is a great strategy if you’re playing the Chiefs — not if you ARE the Chiefs.”
- “It was probably a mistake bringing Melvin Gordon in to teach Travis Kelce how to avoid fumbling.”
- “Well, when Mr. Irrelevant throws twice as many touchdown passes as Mahomes, it ain’t gonna be a good day.”
- “Gene Steratore says the league is really trying to enforce this ‘Chiefs defenders aren’t allowed to touch opposing quarterbacks’ rule.”
- “Sure... the defense couldn’t make a tackle. But Andy’s right: let’s focus on how Butker’s gotta do a better job of making a 55-yard field goal… outdoors… in December… in Cincinnati.”
Loading comments...