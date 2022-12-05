 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9 Chiefs excuses overheard after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard as Kansas City lost in Cincinnati.

By Tom.Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 27-24 road loss that dropped their record to 9-3. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the loss.

  1. “Mahomes has a newborn son at home. Would you want to have to go on a work trip to Cincinnati?”
  2. “In hindsight, the Chiefs may have spent too much of the week preparing to stop Ickey Woods.”
  3. “It was tough to focus back on football after witnessing Jessie Bates’ gruesome pretend injury.”
  4. “When Tyler Boyd dropped that sure touchdown, Dave Toub was distracted by spending the rest of the game trying to sign him as the new punt returner.”
  5. “‘Run the ball to take it out of Mahomes’ hands’ is a great strategy if you’re playing the Chiefs — not if you ARE the Chiefs.”
  6. “It was probably a mistake bringing Melvin Gordon in to teach Travis Kelce how to avoid fumbling.”
  7. “Well, when Mr. Irrelevant throws twice as many touchdown passes as Mahomes, it ain’t gonna be a good day.”
  8. “Gene Steratore says the league is really trying to enforce this ‘Chiefs defenders aren’t allowed to touch opposing quarterbacks’ rule.”
  9. “Sure... the defense couldn’t make a tackle. But Andy’s right: let’s focus on how Butker’s gotta do a better job of making a 55-yard field goal… outdoors… in December… in Cincinnati.”

