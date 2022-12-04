Chiefs open as 8.5-point favorites over the Broncos in Week 14

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Denver Broncos in a Week 14 matchup. The game was originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football game on NBC, but the NFL has flexed it to a 3:05 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) kickoff on CBS.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as an 8.5-point favorite in the game.

In Week 13, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites for their road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost the game 27-24 to bring their record to 9-3. While they have now fallen behind the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed, they remain in control of the AFC West race. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be coming off a 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, dropping their record to 3-9 — which keeps them at fourth place in the division.