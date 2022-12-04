 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes goes ‘Air Jordan’ against the Bengals

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Put it on a poster!

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride