AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Bengals

After falling behind by 11 points in the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs fought their way back to a 24-17 third-quarter lead before the Cincinnati Bengals took control of the game to collect a 27-24 home victory.

Out of halftime, the Chiefs’ chemistry connected. A big 42-yard reception to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and then four plays later Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown to take the lead.

But that only helped because Carlos Dunlap went untouched to blow up a fourth-down goal-line play just before halftime, preventing the Bengals from getting an additional score before halftime. After spending 11 years in the Bengals organization and being released this moment had to have felt good for Dunlap.

Dunlap was a missile destruction and heartbreak on that play. — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) December 4, 2022

Despite a rough half of football the #Chiefs thanks to that huge stop by Carlos Dunlap will get a chance to turn things around at the start of the second half. — Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda) December 4, 2022

Gotta love the Dunlap somersault celly — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 4, 2022

A costly turnover in the fourth quarter gave the Bengals the moment to close out the game. Travis Kelce fumbled as he tried to gain more than the 19 yards he had already gained. The Bengals took the lead on that following drive.

