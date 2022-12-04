Chiefs-Bengals LIVE updates: Chiefs shrink deficit to 14-10 late in first half

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for a big Week 13 matchup. After five consecutive wins, the Chiefs come into the game with a 9-2 record, leading both the AFC West and the AFC. The Bengals are 7-4 on the heels of three straight victories.

The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship — in which Kansas City’s season ended at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-24 overtime loss. Just four weeks earlier in Cincinnati, the Bengals had handed the Chiefs 34-31 defeat. In both games, the Chiefs held an 11-point halftime lead.

With a victory in Cincinnati, the Chiefs will clinch their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and move a step closer to their seventh-straight AFC West title — and the AFC’s top postseason seed.

First quarter

The Bengals won the opening coin toss, electing to receive the ball right out of the gate. They took the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback.

Cincinnati started marching down the field, moving the chains three times with quick passes and short runs. They crossed midfield continuing to lean on running back Semaje Perine. They neared the end zone with two big completions over the middle, taking advantage of the light pressure from Kansas City’s defensive line. From the four-yard line, quarterback Joe Burrow took a draw into the end zone for an opening-drive touchdown. The extra point made it 7-0.

From the 26-yard line, the Chiefs got going with a rush and a catch by running back Isiah Pacheco; he totaled 21 yards between the plays to get near midfield. Two plays later, they faced third-and-4; from the slot, wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster won on a whip route to gain 16 yards. Running back Jerick McKinnon took a handoff into the red zone on the next play.

A good run and an incompletion set up third-and-3, where Mahomes went to an open Travis Kelce — but defensive tackle D.J. Reader batted away the attempt. A good field goal tightened the score to 7-3.

A first-down scramble by Burrow but the Bengals in good position to start the drive, moving the chains no plays later on a quick pass. It appeared that safety Juan Thornhill intercepted Burrow soon after, but a pass-interference call on cornerback Trent McDuffie brought the turnover back. On the next play, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was called for roughing the passer. Two good runs later put the Bengals into the red zone as the first quarter ended.

Second quarter

Defensive tackle Chris Jones started the second period by blowing up a run play; linebacker Willie Gay Jr. cleaned up the play for a five-yard loss. On third and 8, Burrow found wide receiver Tee Higgins on a slant route — beating cornerback Joshua Williams for a touchdown. An unsportsmanlike conduct call on Chase followed the score, but it still gave Cincinnati at 14-3 lead.

On the next drive, the Chiefs faced a third down quickly after right tackle Andrew Wylie surrendered a sack to defensive end Sam Hubbard. A potential conversion was taken away by two penalties for ineligible players downfield, which set up a punt.

To open their possession, Chase got called for offensive pass interference to take away a chain-moving reception on second down. It set up third and 12, where pressure by defensive ends Frank Clark and George Karlaftis forced a scramble short of the sticks. The Bengals settled for a punt after the stop.

Kansas City started their attack with two play-action passes, both gaining at least 12 yards to start their drive. Pacheco got them a new set of downs over the next two plays. A near interception fell to the ground on the next play after Mahomes forced a throw. They got to third and 4, but a long throw to Kelce fell short and incomplete. On fourth down, a quick pass to Smith-Schuster got just enough to keep the drive alive.

A jet sweep to wide receiver Skyy Moore followed a good run by McKinnon to get the Chiefs to the Bengals’ 12-yard line. McKinnon carved another good run out, gaining 11 yards to get to the Bengals’ one-yard line. Two tries didn’t go well, forcing third and goal — where Mahomes found McKinnon in the flat for a touchdown. The extra point made it 14-10.

Special Teams

Kicker Harrison Butker converted his first field goal attempt from 26 yards away in the first quarter. Butker made his first extra-point attempt as well.

Punter Tommy Townsend booted his first punt 55 yards in the second quarter.

Now the starting punt returner, wide receiver Justin Watson fair caught his first punt in the second quarter.

Kick returner Isiah Pacheco has returned 2 kickoffs for 33 yards.