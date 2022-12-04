Chiefs-Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase will play; Joe Mixon and Joe Thuney out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will once again not dress for the game. Neither will safety Deon Bush (elbow), left guard Joe Thuney (ankle). But defensive end Frank Clark (illness) will be available in Cincinnati.

Toney had already been declared out in Friday’s final Week 13 injury report. Bush was listed as questionable on Friday. Then over the weekend, Thuney and Clark — both of whom had been full participants in all of this week’s practices — were downgraded to questionable.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated two practice squad players to the active roster: safety Zayne Anderson and wide receiver Cornell Powell. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the contest — and have now been activated for the regular-season maximum of three games. Until the postseason, neither will be available for a game unless they have been added to the 53-man active roster.

The Bengals have also released their list of inactives. Running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not dress on Sunday. But wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and linebacker Logan Wilson (illness) will both be available to play against the Chiefs.

Mixon, Chase and Wilson were all declared questionable in the week’s final injury report.

On Saturday, the Bengals elevated practice squad punter Drue Chrisman to the roster. He will suit up on Sunday.