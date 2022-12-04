Filed under: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Dec 4, 2022, 4:45pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs‘ game against the Cincinnati Bengals continues. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...