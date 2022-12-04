 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the NFL’s Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

If you need the early games discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride