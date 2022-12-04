Early games discussion

While we wait for Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s plenty of action in Week 13’s early games.
New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
(CBS — locally on KCTV/5)
Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
(FOX — locally on WDAF/4)
- Cleveland Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1)
- Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
- Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at Detroit Lions (4-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
- Washington Commanders (7-5) at New York Giants (7-4)
Let’s talk about what we’re seeing across the NFL this afternoon.
