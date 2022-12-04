 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs make 2 roster moves — and downgrade 2 players on injury report

Kansas City elevated two practice-squad players and designated two starters as questionable for Sunday’s game.

By John Dixon
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Saturday’s NFL transactions report listed two roster moves for the Kansas City Chiefs: the elevations of second-year safety Zayne Anderson and wide receiver Cornell Powell from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs also announced that left guard Joe Thuney — who missed the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury, but was a full participant in all of this week’s practices — had been downgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report.

The team provided no additional information about Thuney.

Then on Sunday morning, the Chiefs announced they were downgrading another player to questionable: defensive tackle Frank Clark.

The Chiefs specifically said that Clark was ill. He had not appeared on the injury report all week — and except for his two-game suspension, has started every one of Kansas City’s 2022 games.

As elevated players, both Anderson and Powell will automatically return to the practice squad after Sunday’s game. This is the third time each of them has been elevated, which is the maximum for the regular season. While either could be elevated from the practice squad for a postseason game, neither can now appear in another regular-season game unless they are moved to the 53-man active roster.

