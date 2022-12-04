 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Bengals in Week 13.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: JAN 02 Chiefs at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The Chiefs come into the game with a 9-2 record, leading both the AFC West and the AFC. They’re coming off a 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams — the team’s fifth consecutive victory. The Bengals are now 7-4, putting them just behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. In Week 12, they collected a 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship, in which Kansas City ended its season with a 27-24 overtime loss. Just four weeks earlier in Cincinnati, the Bengals had handed the Chiefs 34-31 defeat. In both matchups, Kansas City went into halftime holding an 11-point lead before collapsing in the second half.

Now in his fifth season as the team’s starting quarterback, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has been moving past his disappointing 2021 season. Going into this game, he leads the league in passing yards (3,585) and touchdowns (29), putting him on track to exceed 5,000 yards for the first time since 2018, when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He’s just been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Month for November.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — now in his third season leading the Cincinnati offense — is also turning in a superb season. He’s passed for 3,160 yards and 23 touchdowns, which puts him on track for career-best performance in 2022.

Both teams will have a receiver they need to stop. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce comes into the contest needing just 88 yards to clear 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, which would extend his record for NFL tight ends. His 12 touchdown receptions lead all NFL receivers. In 2022, ten of the league’s teams have posted 12 or fewer touchdown catches.

For the Bengals, second-year wideout Ja’Marr Chase is listed as questionable for the matchup — but is expected to return after missing four games with a hip injury. 2021’s Offensive Rookie of the Year embarrassed Kansas City during last season’s Week 17 game, collecting 266 receiving yards — setting a Kansas City franchise record for the most allowed to an opposing player — along with three touchdowns.

With a victory in Cincinnati, the Chiefs will clinch their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and move a step closer to their seventh-straight AFC West title — and the AFC’s top postseason seed.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Playing surface: Artificial
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 4, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 44, winds SW at 5 mph
  • Matchup history: 16-14 Bengals (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee John Hussey (35), umpire Alan Eck (76), down judge Robin DeLorenzo (134), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Jamie Nicholson and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-17
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 Won
30-27
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
26-10
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:05 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

In This Stream

Chiefs face Bengals in Week 13 with 2 scores to settle

View all 34 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride