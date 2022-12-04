Chiefs vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The Chiefs come into the game with a 9-2 record, leading both the AFC West and the AFC. They’re coming off a 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams — the team’s fifth consecutive victory. The Bengals are now 7-4, putting them just behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. In Week 12, they collected a 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans.

The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship, in which Kansas City ended its season with a 27-24 overtime loss. Just four weeks earlier in Cincinnati, the Bengals had handed the Chiefs 34-31 defeat. In both matchups, Kansas City went into halftime holding an 11-point lead before collapsing in the second half.

Now in his fifth season as the team’s starting quarterback, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has been moving past his disappointing 2021 season. Going into this game, he leads the league in passing yards (3,585) and touchdowns (29), putting him on track to exceed 5,000 yards for the first time since 2018, when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He’s just been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Month for November.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — now in his third season leading the Cincinnati offense — is also turning in a superb season. He’s passed for 3,160 yards and 23 touchdowns, which puts him on track for career-best performance in 2022.

Both teams will have a receiver they need to stop. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce comes into the contest needing just 88 yards to clear 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, which would extend his record for NFL tight ends. His 12 touchdown receptions lead all NFL receivers. In 2022, ten of the league’s teams have posted 12 or fewer touchdown catches.

For the Bengals, second-year wideout Ja’Marr Chase is listed as questionable for the matchup — but is expected to return after missing four games with a hip injury. 2021’s Offensive Rookie of the Year embarrassed Kansas City during last season’s Week 17 game, collecting 266 receiving yards — setting a Kansas City franchise record for the most allowed to an opposing player — along with three touchdowns.

With a victory in Cincinnati, the Chiefs will clinch their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and move a step closer to their seventh-straight AFC West title — and the AFC’s top postseason seed.

Nuts and bolts

Location : Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Playing surface: Artificial

Artificial Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 4, 2022

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 4, 2022 Weather forecast: Sunny and 44, winds SW at 5 mph

Sunny and 44, winds SW at 5 mph Matchup history: 16-14 Bengals (regular season)

16-14 Bengals (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee John Hussey (35), umpire Alan Eck (76), down judge Robin DeLorenzo (134), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Jamie Nicholson and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr.