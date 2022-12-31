Chiefs-Broncos: 5 questions with the enemy

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win. We welcome Ian St. Clair of Mile High Report — our sister SBNation site covering the Denver Broncos — for Five Questions with the Enemy.

1. So it’s been a quiet week, eh? Describe this season in your own words.

The best way to describe this season: A raging dumpster fire inside of a burning building. For seven years Broncos Country has bought everything this trainwreck of an organization has sold — and this was, by far, the biggest scam. In my life of watching the Broncos — over 40 years now — I’ve never seen the fans become apathetic. They don’t even care anymore. This season was the final straw. The Broncos have a lot to work to do to earn back the trust of this fanbase. The time for empty promises and hollow words is over. Prove it.

2. Who do you want to coach the Broncos next season and hopefully beyond?

A coach who can fix Russell Wilson and change the culture of this losing franchise. And to me, the best out there to do that is Sean Payton. He did an interview with Colin Cowherd earlier this year talking about how to fix Wilson. Given the success of his offense in New Orleans with Drew Brees — and just his football IQ in general — he’s who I want manning this out-of-control ship. Payton also helped the Saints become a Super Bowl-winning franchise. I also don’t want a coach who follows the party line. I want a guy who will come in and tell Greg Penner, “You can run the business side of this organization, but I’m running the football side. That means I pick my general manager and you stay out of the way.” Penner and the Broncos have to land a big hire. As I mentioned in the first question, that will help prove it to the fans.

3. Do you think the AFC West teams need to spend less time focusing on the Chiefs and start looking at creating a winning culture before turning their attention to Kansas City?

That should absolutely be the goal — and then find a quarterback as good as Patrick Mahomes. But it all starts with the winning culture. Thankfully, as long as Lloyd Christmas owns the Loss Vegas Raiders, that will never happen for that trash franchise. And the Los Angeles Chargers will always Charger. So that leaves the Broncos. And creating that winning culture is just as important as fixing Wilson.

4. Is Russell Wilson fixable? How much do want him to stop saying, ‘Let’s ride’?

I’m one of the few who thinks Wilson is fixable, but you need a coach who will get him there. I have no idea the relationship that Payton has with Darrell Bevell or Brian Schottenheimer, but those two guys have a proven track record with Wilson. They know him. They’ve had success with him. Whoever Penner hires as the next head coach, one of those two should be the offensive coordinator. For the most part, he has stopped saying, “Let’s ride” — but I wish he had never coined that phrase. And let this be a lesson to Wilson: Spend more time fixing yourself and your game than coming up with these cringy catchphrases.

5. Please tell us a player prop that you like — as well as your expectations and predictions for Sunday.

Let’s go with Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns at +130. That’s great value at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mahomes will get over that number on Sunday. As for Sunday’s game, I’d expect to see what we saw in the most recent game between these two teams when Mahomes and the Chiefs got out to a 27-0 lead. The difference is that Kansas City won’t get complacent and let the Broncos back into the game. Even good Denver teams struggle in December at Arrowhead — and this team is far from good. Chiefs win 34-13.

