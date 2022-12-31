Chiefs-Broncos: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at noon. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup should you use for this game?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Jerrick McKinnon $12,900 11.3 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,400 27.7 Flex Travis Kelce $12,000 20.9 Flex Skyy Moore $200 2.7 Flex Jerry Jeudy $9,000 13.5 Flex Kendall Hinton $2,400 5.1

Captain Pick

Running back Jerrick McKinnon

Over the last few weeks, McKinnon has been on fire — and his best game of the season came against the Broncos in Week 14. Coming back home to Arrowhead, I expect an even bigger game. While he’s No. 2 on the depth chart, McKinnon plays like he’s No. 1.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is this season’s clear MVP — and one should never bench the MVP. The last time these two teams met up, Mahomes had 25.78 fantasy points. While that isn’t great for him, I expect him to put up more points against a weakened Denver team.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce didn’t have a great game against the Broncos in Week 14, putting up just 11.1 fantasy points. But the Chiefs are playing for the top spot and Kelce is a major part of the offense. And as the league’s No. 1 tight end, he should get back to form soon.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

I know I always say Skyy Moore, but this week I really wanted to say Mecole Hardman. Unfortunately, Hardman is not being activated from injured reserve as expected. This doesn’t leave Moore open for a big game because he’s not getting offensive snaps. But with $1,300 remaining in cap salary, he’s the best you can get.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Over the last four weeks, Jeudy has put up numbers — especially against Kansas City three weeks ago. Against the Chiefs’ corners and safeties, Jeudy should once again have a field day.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton

Hinton is a value pick here. There were too many factor players, but too little money. I don’t expect Hinton to do great things, but someone needs to fill the roster.

This is a big game for the Chiefs. If they win and the Buffalo Bills lose on Monday night, the Chiefs get control of their own destiny for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Right now, the bye is more important than ever. Kansas City desperately needs it.

As always... bet responsibly.