Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) host their former crosstown rival — the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) — during Sunday’s late afternoon matchups. It will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4. Then the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) will visit their current crosstown rival Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) for Sunday Night Football.
Sunday afternoon’s other early games will feature the Miami Dolphins (8-7) visiting the New England Patriots (7-8), the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) on the road against the Houston Texans (2-12-1), the Cleveland Browns (6-9) in the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders (7-7-1), the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) on the east coast to take on the New York Giants (8-6-1), the New Orleans Saints (6-9) traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) hosting the Carolina Panthers (6-9).
Sundays late-afternoon action will also feature the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) visiting the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) and the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) hosting the New York Jets (7-8).
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 144-90-5
Which team wins Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)?
Panthers
Buccaneers
Which team wins Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8)?
Bears
Lions
Which team wins Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1)?
Browns
Commanders
Which team wins Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1)?
Colts
Giants
Which team wins Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10)?
Cardinals
Falcons
Which team wins Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1)?
Jaguars
Texans
Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8)?
Dolphins
Patriots
Which team wins Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2)?
Saints
Eagles
Which team wins Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5)?
Steelers
Ravens
Which team wins Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8)?
Jets
Seahawks
Which team wins 49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9)?
49ers
Raiders
Which team wins Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8)?
Vikings
Packers
Which team wins Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6)?
Rams
Chargers
Which team wins Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8)?
Cowboys
Titans
