AP staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 17 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Broncos, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) host their former crosstown rival — the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) — during Sunday’s late afternoon matchups. It will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4. Then the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) will visit their current crosstown rival Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) for Sunday Night Football.

Sunday afternoon’s other early games will feature the Miami Dolphins (8-7) visiting the New England Patriots (7-8), the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) on the road against the Houston Texans (2-12-1), the Cleveland Browns (6-9) in the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders (7-7-1), the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) on the east coast to take on the New York Giants (8-6-1), the New Orleans Saints (6-9) traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) hosting the Carolina Panthers (6-9).

Sundays late-afternoon action will also feature the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) visiting the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) and the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) hosting the New York Jets (7-8).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 144-90-5

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lions
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Browns
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Colts
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10)?

view results
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Patriots
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2)?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5)?

view results
  • 0%
    Steelers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9)?

view results
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Vikings
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6)?

view results
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Cowboys
    (64 votes)
  • 16%
    Titans
    (13 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

