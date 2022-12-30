Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: No designations for the Chiefs

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official game designations.

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Michael Burton FB Groin FP FP FP - Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP FP - Andrew Wylie T Hip FP FP FP - Prince Tega Wanogho T Illness FP DNP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calvin Anderson OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LP LP LP QUEST D.J. Jones NT Knee DNP DNP LP QUEST Baron Browning OLB Back DNP DNP LP QUEST Damarri Mathis CB Knee FP FP LP - Quinn Meinerz G Ribs LP LP FP - Dalton Risner G Foot LP FP FP - Billy Turner OT Personal DNP FP FP - Latavius Murray RB Rest DNP FP FP - Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LP LP FP - Mike Purcell NT Elbow DNP LP FP - DeShawn Williams DE Personal DNP FP FP - Kareem Jackson S Rest DNP FP FP - K'Waun Williams FS Knee DNP LP FP -

Some notes

Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (illness) was back to practice on Friday and he is good to go against the Broncos.

As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The Chiefs have revealed that they do not plan to activate Hardman for this week's game after he suffered a setback on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders — who missed all of last week's practices (and Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks) has been a full participant all week and will return to the lineup Sunday.

Three Broncos have been declared out for Sunday's game: Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee). All three did not participate in every one of this week's practices.

Four others have been listed as questionable for the matchup: wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (back). Jeudy and Hinton have been limited all week, while Jones and Browning were upgraded to limited on Friday.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), safety K'Waun Williams (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) were all upgraded to full participation on Friday. None were given injury designations for the game; they are expected to play on Sunday. Cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee) also did not receive a designation, although he was downgraded to limited in the week's final report.

