Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: No designations for the Chiefs

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official game designations.
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|FP
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Calvin Anderson
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|D.J. Jones
|NT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|LP
|-
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|Elbow
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|DeShawn Williams
|DE
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|K'Waun Williams
|FS
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (illness) was back to practice on Friday and he is good to go against the Broncos.
- As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The Chiefs have revealed that they do not plan to activate Hardman for this week’s game after he suffered a setback on Wednesday.
- Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders — who missed all of last week’s practices (and Saturday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks) has been a full participant all week and will return to the lineup Sunday.
- Three Broncos have been declared out for Sunday’s game: Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee). All three did not participate in every one of this week’s practices.
- Four others have been listed as questionable for the matchup: wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (back). Jeudy and Hinton have been limited all week, while Jones and Browning were upgraded to limited on Friday.
- Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), safety K’Waun Williams (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) were all upgraded to full participation on Friday. None were given injury designations for the game; they are expected to play on Sunday. Cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee) also did not receive a designation, although he was downgraded to limited in the week’s final report.
