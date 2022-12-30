In Week 17, Chiefs fans regain some confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans are now significantly more confident in the team.

Chiefs fan confidence

It took a 14-point victory over a 7-7 team to do it, but Kansas City fans are finally feeling substantially more confident in the Chiefs. More than four out of five fans (84%) now feel like the team is heading in the right direction. That’s up from 61% a week ago.

The MVP race

While Chiefs fans likely have little doubt that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the 2022 MVP award locked up, NFL fans from around the country are less sure. While Mahomes won the voting, almost the same percentage of fans think Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should be the league’s MVP. A panel of 50 Associated Press writers will vote on the award right after the regular season ends.

Streaming NFL games

So far, fan response to NFL games appearing on streaming services isn’t getting a very positive response. Two in five NFL fans (43%) still want to see how it plays out. More than one in four (27%) hate it — and a fewer than one in three (30%) are willing to accept it.

