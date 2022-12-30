Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Broncos Round 2

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed on only two throws, the Chiefs’ defense stepped when needed and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson actually had a decent game. Well, at least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

Mahomes played exceptionally well against the Broncos' defense. Mahomes was 34 of 36 when passing, as one pass was an interception at the end of the second quarter, and the second miss was on a possible scoring play inside the 10-yard line. Mahomes' completion percentage was also significant, with tight end Travis Kelce catching all 10 targets Mahomes threw to him.

When the Chiefs' defense needed a stop, it got the job done. Rookie edge rusher George Karlaftis lead the way, breaking through the Broncos’ offensive line. Karlaftis stopped the Broncos from scoring a two-point conversion and the first down on a fourth-down try. He also recorded the lone sack of the game.

Even when all the energy was sucked out of Arrowhead from an interception that led to points before the half, the defense made key plays to help the Chiefs win the game.

With a different play-caller, Wilson flashed play from his Seattle days. Wilson threw for 344 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. He did benefit from play action due to Latavius Murray being able to run for 104 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. This allowed players like Eric Saubert and Montrell Washington to get open downfield.

Wilson looked good for a change, at least inside the EA Universe.

Final score: Chiefs 35, Broncos 25

Notable stats

Russell Wilson 28/43, 344 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes 34/36, 341 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Latavius Murray 23 att, 104 yards, 1 TD, 3 rec, 29 yards 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 9 att, 56 yards, 1 TD

Jerick McKinnon 5 att, 18 yards, 1 TD, 4 rec, 11 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 10 rec, 148 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 8 rec, 78 yards, 2 TD

Montrell Washington 8 rec, 76 yards

Eric Saubert 6 rec, 63 yards

Trent McDuffie 10 total, 4 solo

Juan Thornhill 12 total, 4 solo

Nick Bolton 14 total, 3 solo

George Karlafits 2 total, 1 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack

In Week 18, the Chiefs close the season out on the road, as they travel to “Arrowhead West” to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.