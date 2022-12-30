NFL Week 17: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchups?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos 12.5 Over 45.5 530 Chiefs -12.5 Under 45.5 -730

Over the last few weeks, the Chiefs have been slipping. While they aren’t beating bad teams by the margins they should be, that doesn’t mean things can’t change. This week is the time to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed. If the Buffalo Bills lose to either the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night or the New England Patriots in Week 18 — and the Chiefs defeat both the Broncos and Raiders to close the season — Kansas City can secure the first-round bye.

However, that requires the Chiefs to beat a team that just fired their hated coach — which will likely reinvigorate the Broncos’ dead offense. After all, they’re trying to play spoiler. We all saw what happened in Week 14 when Kansas City let its foot off the gas. Something similar could happen again — and I expect that it will.

The Broncos will keep the game within 13 points; I don’t see the final score being a deficit of more than 10. And we saw what can happen when rookie corners and safeties try to guard Jerry Jeudy. It’s not a good combination.

Broncos (+12.5), Over 45.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline 49ers -9.5 Over 41.5 -425 Raiders 9.5 Under 41.5 340

The Raiders have simply given up. They’re waving the white flag. Benching Derek Carr was only the latest in a series of mishaps that have led the team to where it is today. Granted, not all of it was the organization’s fault — but a lot of it was.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are on an eight-game winning streak, have clinched the NFC West and are set to pounce on the No. 2 or even the No. 1 seed. They do not, however, control their destiny. To get the top seed, the 49ers would have to beat both the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals — and the Philadelphia Eagles would have to lose out. For the No. 2 seed, San Francisco must win those games — and the Minnesota Vikings must lose to either the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears.

This game doesn’t come down to anything. If the 49ers don’t absolutely obliterate the Raiders, something went terribly wrong. It’s as simple as that.

Niners (+9.5), Over 41.5, Niners Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Rams 6.5 Over 43 230 Chargers -6.5 Under 43 -275

This is a bad matchup. The Los Angeles Rams are trying to play spoiler while the Chargers are playing poorly. This one will be ugly, so I don’t recommend putting money on this game. But if you really want to, here’s my suggestion:

The Chargers haven’t hit the Over in a game since playing the Chiefs in Week 11 — but they have been good against the spread. Meanwhile, I believe the Rams’ Christmas beatdown of the Broncos was more a result of Denver giving up than the Rams showing flashes of last season.

Chargers (-6.5), Under 43, Chargers Moneyline

I really hate that we Kansas City fans have to root for Cincinnati on Monday — but that’s probably what it will take for the Chiefs to claim the AFC’s bye. And with Kansas City’s poor defense, I’ll give anything for an easier path to the Arrowhead Invitational.

As always... bet responsibly (who dey).