Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sundat, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by two points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-8) have a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) during Sunday’s early games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) during the late afternoon matchups.
Sunday afternoon’s early contests will include the New York Jets (7-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (7-4) with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at the Detroit Lions (4-7), the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) in Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the New York Giants (7-4) playing host to the Washington Commanders (7-5).
The late-afternoon action will also include two games from California: the Miami Dolphins (8-3) against the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) and an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Los Angeles Rams (3-8).
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Sunday Night Football. (NBC, locally on KSHB/41).
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have the week off.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 104-73-3
Poll
Which team wins Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)?
-
90%
Browns
-
9%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)?
-
6%
Broncos
-
93%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)?
-
65%
Packers
-
34%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)?
-
38%
Jaguars
-
61%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)?
-
28%
Jets
-
71%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)?
-
41%
Titans
-
58%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)?
-
51%
Steelers
-
48%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)?
-
52%
Commanders
-
47%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)?
-
28%
Dolphins
-
71%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)?
-
91%
Seahawks
-
8%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)?
-
66%
Chargers
-
33%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)?
-
5%
Colts
-
94%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)?
This poll is closed
-
43%
Bills
-
56%
Patriots
