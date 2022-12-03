 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 13 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Bengals, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sundat, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by two points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-8) have a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) during Sunday’s early games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) during the late afternoon matchups.

Sunday afternoon’s early contests will include the New York Jets (7-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (7-4) with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at the Detroit Lions (4-7), the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) in Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the New York Giants (7-4) playing host to the Washington Commanders (7-5).

The late-afternoon action will also include two games from California: the Miami Dolphins (8-3) against the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) and an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Los Angeles Rams (3-8).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Sunday Night Football. (NBC, locally on KSHB/41).

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 104-73-3

Poll

Which team wins Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)?

view results
  • 90%
    Browns
    (66 votes)
  • 9%
    Texans
    (7 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)?

view results
  • 6%
    Broncos
    (5 votes)
  • 93%
    Ravens
    (69 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)?

view results
  • 65%
    Packers
    (48 votes)
  • 34%
    Bears
    (25 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)?

view results
  • 38%
    Jaguars
    (29 votes)
  • 61%
    Lions
    (47 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)?

view results
  • 28%
    Jets
    (21 votes)
  • 71%
    Vikings
    (53 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)?

view results
  • 41%
    Titans
    (30 votes)
  • 58%
    Eagles
    (42 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)?

view results
  • 51%
    Steelers
    (38 votes)
  • 48%
    Falcons
    (36 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)?

view results
  • 52%
    Commanders
    (38 votes)
  • 47%
    Giants
    (34 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)?

view results
  • 28%
    Dolphins
    (21 votes)
  • 71%
    49ers
    (52 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)?

view results
  • 91%
    Seahawks
    (67 votes)
  • 8%
    Rams
    (6 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)?

view results
  • 66%
    Chargers
    (47 votes)
  • 33%
    Raiders
    (24 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)?

view results
  • 5%
    Colts
    (4 votes)
  • 94%
    Cowboys
    (67 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 43%
    Bills
    (77 votes)
  • 56%
    Patriots
    (99 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

