Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sundat, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by two points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-8) have a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) during Sunday’s early games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) during the late afternoon matchups.

Sunday afternoon’s early contests will include the New York Jets (7-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (7-4) with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at the Detroit Lions (4-7), the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) in Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the New York Giants (7-4) playing host to the Washington Commanders (7-5).

The late-afternoon action will also include two games from California: the Miami Dolphins (8-3) against the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) and an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Los Angeles Rams (3-8).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Sunday Night Football. (NBC, locally on KSHB/41).

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Poll Which team wins Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)? Browns

Texans vote view results 90% Browns (66 votes)

9% Texans (7 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)? Broncos

Ravens vote view results 6% Broncos (5 votes)

93% Ravens (69 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)? Packers

Bears vote view results 65% Packers (48 votes)

34% Bears (25 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)? Jaguars

Lions vote view results 38% Jaguars (29 votes)

61% Lions (47 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)? Jets

Vikings vote view results 28% Jets (21 votes)

71% Vikings (53 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)? Titans

Eagles vote view results 41% Titans (30 votes)

58% Eagles (42 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)? Steelers

Falcons vote view results 51% Steelers (38 votes)

48% Falcons (36 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Which team wins Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)?
52% Commanders (38 votes)
47% Giants (34 votes)

Giants vote view results 52% Commanders (38 votes)

47% Giants (34 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)? Dolphins

49ers vote view results 28% Dolphins (21 votes)

71% 49ers (52 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Which team wins Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)?
91% Seahawks (67 votes)
8% Rams (6 votes)

Rams vote view results 91% Seahawks (67 votes)

8% Rams (6 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)? Chargers

Raiders vote view results 66% Chargers (47 votes)

33% Raiders (24 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)? Colts

Cowboys vote view results 5% Colts (4 votes)

94% Cowboys (67 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now