Chiefs-Bengals: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use?

Here we go. The game Chiefs fans have been looking forward to since being knocked out of the playoffs in the AFC Championship Game in January. This will be a battle for the ages. The Bengals are on the brink of controlling their destiny in the AFC North. The Chiefs are fighting to retain control of the No. 1 seed.

Let’s take a look at the lineup I’ve put together for this game.

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Travis Kelce $16,200 22.8 Flex Patrick Mahomes $11,200 28.2 Flex Marquez Valdes-Scantling $5,400 8.3 Flex Samaje Perine $6,400 9.0 Flex Tyler Boyd $5,600 12.1 Flex Hayden Hurst $4,800 8.8

Captain Pick

Tight end Travis Kelce

It’s time for Kelce to make his statement. He’s 82 yards away from 10,000 career yards and 88 yards from his seventh straight 1,000-yard season. He’ll badly want to do it in his home state of Ohio. Make sure you don’t fade the best tight end ever.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The GOAT. After the way he performed in the second half of the last year’s playoff game against Cincinnati, he’ll have a chip on his shoulder. Mahomes will go on a rampage this weekend. But we all know that, right?

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Someone has to catch passes this week. Kadarius Toney is out, Smith-Schuster is likely still on a snap count, and Hardman is still on injured reserve. Skyy Moore is another choice, but he actually scored fewer fantasy points in Week 12 than Valdes-Scantling did. It’s not a trend yet, but it’s notable in my mind.

Running back Samaje Perine

Well, Joe Mixon is back. But what are the odds he plays the entire game? Concussions are persistent and the Bengals should want to err on the side of caution when dealing with their star running back. Perine has more than proven himself capable of carrying the backfield. They should keep him there for now.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd

The same goes for Ja’Marr Chase. It’s entirely possible he will be on a limited number of snaps this weekend. The Bengals absolutely do not want to risk further injuring their standout wide receiver. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can handle a majority of the snaps. Boyd hasn’t seen too much of the end zone this season, but he’s a value pick that could pan out.

Tight end Hayden Hurst

When Hurst gets the ball, he does big things. Averaging 8.4 yards per reception, he can shred a defense. But like Boyd, he doesn’t see the end zone a lot. This is more of a value pick than anything.

Neither of these teams has a lot of cheap, value players. It’s very hard to stay under the $50,000 cap when you’re betting on Kansas City. But the Chiefs are playing with a big chip on their shoulder. If they bring their best, they should win this game.

As always... Bet responsibly.