Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: One Chiefs player added to the report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Calvin Anderson
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|D.J. Jones
|NT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|Ribs
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|Elbow
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|K'Waun Williams
|FS
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|DeShawn Williams
|DE
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs added one player to the injury report: offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (illness). He did not practice. Otherwise, it was the same as Wednesday’s report.
- As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. However, we can note that he was not spotted during the team’s brief media look (more on that here).
- Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders — who missed all of last week’s practices (and Saturday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks) has been a full participant all week and should return on Sunday.
- Five of the eight Denver players who missed practice with injuries on Wednesday missed another day on Thursday: outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (back).
- Three others were upgraded to limited participation on Thursday: safety K’Waun Williams (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow).
- Four uninjured players who missed Wednesday’s practice were full participants on Thursday: running back Latavius Murray (rest), safety Kareem Jackson (rest), tackle Billy Turner (personal) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (personal).
- Just as in Wednesday’s practice, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) — and guard Dalton Risner (foot) — were limited participants.
