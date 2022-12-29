From Chiefs Coast 2 Coast: Chiefs host Broncos with 14-game winning streak

On the latest episode of the Chiefs Coast 2 Coast podcast, Aaron Ladd and Mark Gunnels discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 17 matchup over the Denver Broncos.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

The Chiefs' last loss to Broncos came in 2015

Aaron: “Kansas City has won 14 straight against the Broncos — and they’ve missed the playoffs 7 straight years since winning the Super Bowl. It’s the longest playoff drought in NFL history by a team coming off a Super Bowl win. The injury report for Denver is long this week — and the Chiefs are relatively healthy... I think what worries me the most about this game is seeing how the Chiefs let their foot off the gas in the last matchup. Andy Reid even mentioned this week how Denver caught them sleeping a bit — but added that they certainly have Kansas City’s attention now.”

Mark: “We know this Broncos team doesn’t have a good offense. It’s like we totally forgot that the Chiefs were up 27-0 in Denver. I’m willing to chalk that game up to letting their foot off the gas. Travis Kelce was on the sideline chilling and Patrick Mahomes was celebrating after the Willie Gay pick-six. It just felt like that game was over and the Broncos caught the Chiefs sleeping. They finally fired their head coach — and now their interim head coach is the guy they brought in midseason for time management. The team clearly doesn’t buy into Russell Wilson. This should be a dominant Chiefs win; I’m not too worried about it. Kansas City knows it’s time to buckle down ahead of this Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday... I think the Chiefs easily take care of business this week at home.

