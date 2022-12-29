 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 17

The Chiefs host the Broncos on Sunday— but the action opens with the Cowboys and the Titans on TNF.

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (7-8) on Thursday Night Football.

In Week 16, Dallas did what it could to stay alive for the NFC East title (and the No. 1 conference seed) by defeating the Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 at home. But Philadelphia only needs a win against the New Orleans Saints this weekend (or the New York Giants in Week 18) to lock it all up. Still, Dallas has already clinched a postseason berth — and with two wins to close the season (and a lot of prayer) the Cowboys could still take the top spot. They’ll start on the road against the Titans, who have now lost five straight games (most recently a 19-14 home loss to the Houston Texans) and could miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. But except for getting back on track, beating Dallas doesn’t matter to Tennessee. The only game that now counts to the Titans is the Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a win, they’ll get the AFC South title and a playoff berth — but a loss will end their season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are favored by 14 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 143-90-5

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8)?

view results
  • 87%
    Cowboys
    (35 votes)
  • 12%
    Titans
    (5 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 12-4-0
Total 143-90-5

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 130 61 1 0.6797
2 2 John Dixon 137 76 2 0.6419
3 3 Nate Christensen 121 70 1 0.6328
3 3 Ricko Mendoza 121 70 1 0.6328
5 6 Conner Helm 98 60 1 0.6195
6 5 Bryan Stewart 137 85 2 0.6161
6 8 Talon Graff 137 85 2 0.6161
8 7 Jared Sapp 136 86 2 0.6116
9 10 Stephen Serda 135 87 2 0.6071
10 9 Pete Sweeney 134 88 2 0.6027
11 10 Kramer Sansone 133 89 2 0.5982
12 12 Price Carter 94 63 1 0.5981
13 13 Rocky Magaña 122 83 2 0.5942
14 14 Zach Gunter 111 79 1 0.5838
15 15 Ron Kopp Jr. 120 88 2 0.5762
16 16 Maurice Elston 106 85 1 0.5547
17 17 Matt Stagner 116 93 2 0.5545

