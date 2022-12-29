AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 17

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (7-8) on Thursday Night Football.

In Week 16, Dallas did what it could to stay alive for the NFC East title (and the No. 1 conference seed) by defeating the Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 at home. But Philadelphia only needs a win against the New Orleans Saints this weekend (or the New York Giants in Week 18) to lock it all up. Still, Dallas has already clinched a postseason berth — and with two wins to close the season (and a lot of prayer) the Cowboys could still take the top spot. They’ll start on the road against the Titans, who have now lost five straight games (most recently a 19-14 home loss to the Houston Texans) and could miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. But except for getting back on track, beating Dallas doesn’t matter to Tennessee. The only game that now counts to the Titans is the Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a win, they’ll get the AFC South title and a playoff berth — but a loss will end their season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are favored by 14 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

