Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Khalen Saunders back as a full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Andrew Wylie T Hip FP - - - Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FP - - - Michael Burton FB Groin FP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - - Khalen Saunders DT Illness FP - - -

Broncos

Check back later for the official Denver injury report.

Some notes

Even in late December, the Chiefs are as healthy as they have been in a long time, with every member of the 53-man roster being designated as a full participant on Wednesday.

on Wednesday. As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman partook in his seventh straight practice, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report (more on his status here).

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders was spotted back at work during our brief media look. WR Mecole Hardman was also confirmed to be working. pic.twitter.com/lNikLn8E65 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 28, 2022