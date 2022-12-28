Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey on Pro Bowl nod: ‘Hopefully, we’re in Arizona’

In just his second season in the league, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is headed to the Pro Bowl — or what the league now calls “the Pro Bowl Games.”

“It [is] a big honor,” Humphrey told reporters Wednesday. “It really just kind of speaks on how well the offensive linemen around me have been playing.”

Pro Football Focus now ranks Kansas City’s offensive line as third overall in run blocking and thirteenth overall in pass blocking. Humphrey — along with fellow offensive line starters Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown — round out the Chiefs’ seven selections.

“They made my job a lot easier this season,” Humphrey said of his fellow linemen selected for the honor — and even one who wasn’t: guard Trey Smith, whose pancake blocks continue to go viral on social media.

“I think everybody’s trying to catch up to Trey right now,” Humphrey joked of a potential competition among his teammates for pancake blocks. “Whether it’s Trey, Joe, Orlando, Wylie… I definitely think that kind of gets everybody to start playing better and more physically.”

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games — hosted and captained by the Manning Brothers — will be played on February 5 in Las Vegas. While the 2021 second-rounder has yet to miss a start in his 32-game career, he’s not above skipping the event if the Chiefs have other business.

“It’s very exciting,” the former Oklahoma Sooner added. “Hopefully we’re in Arizona — instead of Vegas — but it’s definitely a big accomplishment.”