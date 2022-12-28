Chiefs optimistic on Mecole Hardman’s return vs. Broncos, plus 2 other injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that wide receiver Mecole Hardman would take the practice field on Wednesday as the team prepares for its Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

This is important because it means Hardman did not suffer any setbacks while practicing last week. The Chiefs are being cautious regarding the abdomen issue that has sidelined the wideout since Week 9.

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders was spotted back at work during our brief media look. WR Mecole Hardman was also confirmed to be working. pic.twitter.com/lNikLn8E65 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 28, 2022

At this writing, Hardman remains on injured reserve. But the receiver has practiced in each of the last two weeks and has seven days remaining in the 21-day window in which be may be activated to the roster.

“As the week went on, he got a bit tired and sore,” Reid recalled of Hardman last week. “I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through. Now it’s a matter of getting him in a game. Unless there’s a setback, I presume he’ll be there. But that’s where we’re at right now.”

Prior to his injury, Hardman had been averaging 41 scrimmage yards per game — and had six touchdowns on the year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson

Reid was less optimistic about running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson, both of whom remain on injured reserve. The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire on IR due to a high-ankle sprain back in mid-November.

“He’s not ready yet,” said Reid of the running back. “He’s close — but not really. High-ankle sprains — those are tough deals on running backs, so he’s working through everything. He’s busting his tail. He’s just not quite there yet.”

The Chiefs placed Fortson on IR due to an elbow issue last week — although Reid still maintains hope that both Fortson and Edwards-Helaire might return this season.

“There’s a chance [for the postseason],” said Reid. “There’s a chance that that happens. Time will tell. [We’ll] see how things go here. Right now, neither one are ready to go.”