Arrowheadlines: L’Jarius Sneed’s new role could help in January

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 16: Derek Carr era may be over; Panthers may have starting QB | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Steve Spagnuolo may have found a way for the pass defense to shine: Head coach Andy Reid revealed after Saturday’s win that the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator had cornerback L’Jarius Sneed shadow the Seahawks’ top receiver, which worked out very well for Kansas City’s defense. DK Metcalf did finish with seven catches for 81 yards, but Seattle had just 200 passing yards on the day. Sneed allowed six catches for 74 yards and a 70.1 passer rating when targeted, a strong sign for what may be in store for the Chiefs defense in January. Allowing just 10 points to a top-10 offense is nothing to scoff at.

Fear is what drives Patrick Mahomes on scrambles

NFL Week 16: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | PFF

• Chris Jones wreaking havoc: Across 42 pass-rush snaps, the veteran interior defender recorded one sack, three hits, five hurries and an additional nine pass-rush wins, ending the game with a 45.2% pass-rush win rate.

Patrick Mahomes has defeated almost every NFL team already | Arrowhead Addict

The Minnesota Vikings are the only side #15 is yet to defeat in his career—aside from the Chiefs, of course—but they are also a team he is yet to take on. The Vikings and Chiefs faced off in 2019, but Mahomes was sidelined with a knee injury – suffered against Denver a few weeks earlier – with Matt Moore under center against Minnesota that day.

Around the NFL

Greg Penner: ‘I want to personally apologize to our fans’ | Mile High Report (Denver Broncos SB Nation site)

“When we purchased this great franchise in August, this was not the season we were expecting,” Penner said on Tuesday. “It has been a season that’s disappointing for our fans and not what they deserve. Their loyalty and support through these difficult seasons have been incredible. I want to personally apologize to our fans and all of Broncos Country. We know that we need to be better, and we will. “As owners, it’s incumbent on us to have high expectations, set a high standard, and ensure there is accountability.” “The Denver Broncos are a proud franchise with a rich history and a winning tradition. As owners, it’s incumbent on us to have high expectations, set a high standard, and ensure there is accountability. We talked about that at the beginning of the season. It was true then, and it is true now. It is also important for us to be realistic about where we are and the work that needs to be done.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: ‘Disrespectful’ to label Ravens’ Mark Andrews as just ‘a tight end’ | NFL.com

The Steelers head coach views Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts — tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless. “I think to label him as a tight end is kind of disrespectful to his talents,” Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s kind of a No. 1 receiving option. He’s like Travis Kelce if you will, or that young guy in Atlanta. Their skillset and the plays that they make are kind of caged in if you describe them in a tight end sort of way. We got some work there to try to minimize him.”

Cardinals’ J.J. Watt announces this will be final NFL season | ESPN

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he will retire after this season. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” he tweeted along with a picture of him holding son Koa and standing next to wife Kealia at Sunday night’s game between the Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

From the Editors Show: Defense’s key is offense not turning it over

The offense helps the defense by not turning it over John: “This is another confirmation of how important turnovers are in the NFL. The Chiefs had zero turnovers against the Seahawks and controlled the game from start to finish. Even when the offense was sputtering early in the game they just kept moving forward and managed to build up a lead. The defense was playing so well that Seattle just never really had a chance in this game. It shows that the turnover mistakes are the biggest difference in some of these close games the Chiefs have been in lately.” The Juan Thornhill interception Pete: “The Chiefs really need a ballhawk type of guy in that Steve Spagnuolo defense. Seeing Juan Thornhill get that interception was a big deal–because he had some ball hawk type of tendencies in his rookie season... I like Justin Reid–but he’s not that ball hawk type of guy. [Thornhill’s] been a little down this season after saying he wanted to be an All-Pro — but I’m hopeful that pick was a sign of him turning the corner... Another guy who can be that for you is L’Jarius Sneed who’s taking big steps this season... Justin Reid has talked about once the turnovers get cooking they can come in waves, and let’s hope the Chiefs’ turnover wave is finally coming on defense.”

A tweet to make you think

George Karlaftis is having a solid rookie season–and he's finding ways to impact games late in the year.



#APOutOfStructure@Ron_Kopp | @stagdsp pic.twitter.com/KIYPR3VHSJ — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 27, 2022

