In Week 17, Chiefs seek a win over Broncos to stay in the race for the top AFC seed

The 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs have now clinched a postseason berth and their seventh consecutive AFC West championship. On Sunday, the team will welcome the 4-11 Denver Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their second matchup of the 2022 season — and Kansas City’s final home game of the regular season.

The Chiefs will need a victory to stay in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be searching for any sort of positive outcome under new interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who took over the club after first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was dismissed on Monday.

When these two teams played in Denver during Week 14, Kansas City had built up a 27-0 lead by late in the second quarter — but then quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions that fed a streak of 21 answered points that put Denver back in the game. The Chiefs emerged with a 34-28 victory, extending their winning streak against the Broncos to 14 games.

Since then, Denver collected a 24-15 home victory over the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals — and then on Christmas Day, turned in a 51-14 road loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were defeating the cellar-dwelling Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime and took care of business with a 24-10 Christmas Eve win over the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks.